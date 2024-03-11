TIME AFTER TIME Comes to The Byford Secondary College Performing Arts Centre Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Time After Time is the latest play from author Fiona Blakeley, who is co-directing the show with Fiona Wildsmith for FiFi Productions at the Byford Secondary College Performing Arts Centre.

The 60-minute production follows the story of Olive and Jonathon, two souls who meet again and again and see all the other can be – but their great love always seems to be followed by loss.

“Time After Time looks at what happens if we get a second chance, or even a third or fourth one,” Blakeley said. “What if history does repeat itself and, if it does, will we face it head on or run from it? I'm fascinated by the mysteries of life and exploring the concepts of reincarnation, the multiverse theory and many Buddhist philosophies.

“Almost everyone is familiar with déjà vu or people saying ‘you're an old soul' or ‘you've been here before'.

“There are often people, places and things we are inexplicably drawn to and I wanted to explore the idea of us living through history and facing the same problems and choices again and again.”

A seasoned performer with more 25 years in the industry, Blakeley has appeared in numerous television commercials, short films and feature films and has performed at KADS, Melville, Harbour and Roleystone Theatres, Graduate Dramatic Society and the Short + Sweet 10-minute play festival.

She has also written shows for Short + Sweet and Fringe World and is currently editing her historical fiction novel on Isobel Gowdie, renowned queen of Scottish witches.

Last year, Blakeley wrote and performed in The Oak Tree for the Shire of Serpentine-Jarrahdale, reprising it in January for the National Trust at Peninsula Farm.

With Time After Time, she is again telling the story through a mix of live performance and film.

“Our audience will get to experience a dynamic, mixed media theatre experience,” Blakeley said.

“The good thing about doing it all yourself is that you learn so much, although I tend to get less sleep.

“The combination of film and performance is time-consuming and multi-faceted behind the scenes but very rewarding to be involved in.”

Time After Time plays at 7.30pm April 5, 6, 12 and 13 with 2pm matinees April 7 and 14. Tickets are $29.50, $25 concession – book at trybooking.com/CPGYG.