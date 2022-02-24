THE WHARF REVUE: CAN OF WORMS Comes to Riverside Theatres

Riverside Theatres will present the legendary comedic act, The Wharf Revue: Can of Worms, a hilarious political satire from Thursday 17th to Saturday 19th March.

The Wharf Revue is setting out to sea again on a journey of satirical discovery - but this time under its own steam.

It's all hands on deck for a daring adventure as they navigate the dire Straits of COVID, sail round the treacherous Horn of Scomo, steer well clear of the empty Cape of Pauline, only to be becalmed in the Nationals Bermuda Jacket Triangle before stumbling across a New World, filled with hope and promise! Or not.

The Wharf Revue returns to the stage with renowned crew members, Jonathan Biggins, Drew Forsythe and Phillip Scott - along with their figurehead of talent Mandy Bishop - together they will bravely voyage to the bottom of the barrel.

Tickets are on sale now via https://riversideparramatta.com.au/show/wharf-revue-2022/.