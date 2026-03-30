THE ULTIMATE VEGAS SHOW Comes to the State Theatre in July

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The Ultimate Vegas Show will take centre stage on Saturday 4 July at Sydney's State Theatre presenting a new production that captures the spirit of the world's entertainment capital.



Hosted by PJ Lane, proudly following in the legendary footsteps of his father Don Lane, this high-energy, star-studded variety spectacular delivers a thrilling fusion of world-class illusion, dynamic dance, circus artistry and show-stopping performances.



Paying tribute to iconic legends including Dean Martin and Elvis Presley, Australia's leading impersonators headline a spectacular lineup, supported by a sensational cast of glamorous Vegas showgirls and showboys. Lavish costumes, breathtaking choreography, jaw-dropping magic and striking visual effects combine to create an unforgettable theatrical experience.



Produced by acclaimed showman Michael Boyd (Cabaret De Paris, Mystique, Circus of Illusion), this 90-minute extravaganza is packed with non-stop entertainment.