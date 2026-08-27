THE ELEVATOR to Have World Premiere at Ensemble Theatre

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Ensemble Theatre will present the world premiere of The Elevator by Eloise Snape, a sharp, funny and fearless new Australian comedy, from 18 September - 18 October 2026.

Starring Leeanna Walsman (TV's Safe Harbour, Human Error) making her Ensemble debut and directed by Anthea Williams (Griffin's Pony, MTC's Cost of Living), The Elevator is anything but clean, a no-fluff office satire filled with a whirlwind of laughs and truth bombs.

Margot's back from mat leave – and she's not messing around. Before nappies and sleepless nights, Eco Engines was spiralling through a PR meltdown, tanking faster than you can say 'carbon footprint.' Now she's back in the CEO chair, ready to rally her team of corporate eco-warriors and clean up the mess. But her comeback hits a snag when she gets stuck in the office lift. As tensions rise, Margot's cool starts melting faster than the polar ice caps.

Eloise Snape said, 'It's a total thrill and privilege to be welcomed in by the Ensemble team as a writer. When I pitched the idea for this play to Mark, I knew the story would sit perfectly within the intimate walls of the Ensemble. I was excited to challenge myself to write a chamber piece - a script in one location that unfolds in real time. Seeing that come to life under the genius direction of Anthea Williams, the collaborator on my previous play, Pony, is honestly a bit of a dream. But I also wanted to challenge the audience with a very real and current moral dilemma played out through three flawed, offbeat, honest (somewhat), real women from three different generations, who are allowed to be messy, particularly when put in a high stakes situation.'

Joining Leeanna Walsman are Di Adams (Ensemble's When Dad Married Fury, TV's The Killings at Parrish Station) and Shirong Wu (Belvoir's Miss Peony, STC's 4000 Miles).

Green washing, corporate spin and tangled lies, playwright Eloise Snape delivers office politics at its most unhinged, a darkly funny world premiere that is not to be missed.

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