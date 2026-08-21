SHOW UP! Variety Series to Launch at Darling Quarter Theatre in Sydney

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Show Up!, a new monthly live variety spectacular hosted and created by Australian entertainer and producer Nick Hardcastle, will officially launch at Darling Quarter Theatre on Monday 19 October 2026, presented by Century Venues.

Bringing the spirit of the great variety show into a contemporary live setting, Show Up! brings together music, comedy, cabaret, circus, conversation, emerging talent, established stars and unexpected guests for a show where the audience never quite knows who, or what, is going to Show Up!

Hardcastle has spent almost two decades creating and producing live entertainment experiences across London, Los Angeles and Australia. Show Up! brings those worlds together with an intentional homage to the great Australian variety formats of the past that are currently absent from our live scene and our TV screens.

“I love creating community around live work - that's why I have been doing it for so long! I'm so excited by what Show Up! can offer Sydney audiences and artists and look forward to it becoming a staple of the Sydney entertainment scene.” Says creator and host Nick Hardcastle.

At a time when Sydney's live entertainment scene is looking for community and support, Show Up! creates a platform where the extraordinary artists already performing across the city, along with artists touring through Sydney, can see each other's work, promote their shows and reach a new audience.

One night might feature a star from a major musical alongside a recording artist, a comedian and a circus performer. Another might introduce an emerging artist followed by a television favourite, drag icon, international visitor or Broadway performer.

Shot in a multicam set up, the event will also be available online to watch on YouTube and for artists to share among their fan base and followers, and presents a great opportunity for producers and brands to also extend their reach.

After an initial event in November 2025 at the Grand Electric, Century Venues are proud to be the new presenting partner for Show Up! Previous artists have included Phil Burton (Human Nature), Jason Arrow (Hamilton), Tyrone Noonan (George), Catherine Alcorn and regular contributors include Nikki Webster and the Nikki Webster dancers.

The first event at the Darling Quarter Theatre on Monday October 19, will feature a 20th Anniversary Tribute to Australia's most successful theatrical export of all time, Priscilla Queen of the Desert The Musical with appearances from original cast members Tony Sheldon, Marney McQueen, Genevieve Lemon and more!

For audiences, it's the chance to experience some of Australia's most exciting performers up close from the big shows they love or haven't yet seen, alongside music and comedy artists, surprise guests and the next generation of talent in a completely unique night of entertainment where anything can happen!

Established and emerging performers across music, theatre, comedy, cabaret, circus, dance and other live disciplines are invited to register their interest in appearing either as a feature artist or in the Show Off! segment, hosted by Nicky NoPants, where we aim to discover talent and award great prizes. Show Up! provides high production values on a great Sydney stage on which to perform, experiment, collaborate, get great content and be discovered by a new audience.

For producers, casting professionals and the wider entertainment industry, Show Up! is a new avenue to promote their shows and cast members, creating a regular opportunity to see artists outside their existing roles and discover new performers.

Following its launch on 19 October, Century Venues is delighted to present Show Up! monthly on Mondays at Darling Quarter Theatre, establishing a regular home for the new variety format in the heart of Sydney.

Current confirmed performance dates are: Monday 19 October ; Monday 16 November ; Monday 14 December; Monday 11 January 2027; Monday 8 February 2027; Monday 8 March 2027; Monday 5 April 2027.

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