Video: Ben Adler Performs on Roof Ahead of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Sydney Premiere

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Ahead of the first preview performance of Fiddler on the Roof in Sydney, a new video has been released of Ben Adler in costume as The Fiddler on the roof of the Theatre Royal. Fiddler on the Roof is playing at Theatre Royal Sydney from 31 July 2026. Check out the video here!

Following record-breaking, sold-out seasons in London and across the UK, the multi award winning critically acclaimed Fiddler on the Roof will make its Australian premiere in Sydney before playing in Brisbane, Melbourne and Perth.

Leading the high-octane cast as Tevye is Australian and West End star Troy Sussman, whose illustrious career has spanned over 40 years. Beloved and decorated Australian icon Sigrid Thornton will step into the role of Yente, treating audiences to her first starring role in a musical in over a decade. Australian screen and stage legend John Waters will play Lazar Wolf.

Internationally hailed as one of the greatest musicals of all time with one of the finest scores ever written featuring: ‘If I Were A Rich Man’, ‘Tradition’, ‘Matchmaker’ and ‘Sunrise, Sunset’, Fiddler on the Roof is a classic musical of joy and community and an exuberant celebration of love and life.

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