WHISPERING JACK: THE JOHN FARNHAM MUSICAL Sets Full Cast at Sydney Theatre Company
Laura Murphy joins the company as Jill Farnham under the direction of Mitchell Butel.
Sydney Theatre Company has revealed the full cast for Sydney Theatre Company's world premiere season of Whispering Jack: The John Farnham Musical, playing Roslyn Packer Theatre from 15 November.
Under the direction of STC Artistic Director Mitchell Butel and written by Jack Yabsley, Whispering Jack: The John Farnham Musical will bring to life the extraordinary story behind the album that made John Farnham a household name, as Australia celebrates the 40th anniversary of the record-breaking 1986 release of Whispering Jack.
Joining Michael Paynter (John Farnham), Bonnie Anderson (Gaynor Wheatley) and Ben Hall (Glenn Wheatley) will be musical theatre dynamo Laura Murphy performing the role of John's wife, Jill Farnham.
Charting John's career from gigging in RSL clubs in the late 1970s and touring with the Little River Band in the early 1980s to the recording and release of Whispering Jack in 1986 will be: Oliver Lacey as Ross Fraser, Ariyan Sharma as David Hirschfelder, Elenoa Rokobaro as Venetta Fields, Tom Sharah as Darryl Sambell, Stephen Anderson as Graeham Goble and Trent Owers will play both Beeb Birtles and Brett Garsed.
Madeleine Jones will play Cherie Romaro, the 2Day FM radio executive whose instruction to play Farnham's comeback single You're the Voice “on the hour, every hour” helped propel Whispering Jack to become the highest-selling album of all time by an Australian artist in the local charts.
Throughout the season, Harry Targett will be alternate performer for the role of John Farnham.
Completing the cast will be Calista Nelmes, Chaya Ocampo, Anusha Thomas and onstage swings Shewit Belay, Clay Roberts and Andrew Waldin.
Acclaimed scriptwriter Jack Yabsley, Choreographer Fabian Aloise and Music Supervisor Carmel Dean will bring Farnham's life, mischief and musical genius to the stage, with orchestrations by Kris Kukul.
Whispering Jack is the story of an overnight sensation twenty years in the making and the incredible creative team bringing the 1970s and '80s Australian pop rock eras, infamous mullets and double denim to vivid life on the stage will be Set Designer Jeremy Allen, Costume Designer Renée Mulder, Lighting Designer Matt Scott, Sound Designer Julian Spink and Music Director Zara Stanton.
Whispering Jack: The John Farnham Musical plays a strictly limited season at Sydney Theatre Company's Roslyn Packer Theatre from 15 November 2026-3 January 2027.
Charting John's career from gigging in RSL clubs in the late 1970s and touring with the Little River Band in the early 1980s to the recording and release of Whispering Jack in 1986 will be: Oliver Lacey as Ross Fraser, Ariyan Sharma as David Hirschfelder, Elenoa Rokobaro as Venetta Fields, Tom Sharah as Darryl Sambell, Stephen Anderson as Graeham Goble and Trent Owers will play both Beeb Birtles and Brett Garsed.
Madeleine Jones will play Cherie Romaro, the 2Day FM radio executive whose instruction to play Farnham's comeback single You're the Voice “on the hour, every hour” helped propel Whispering Jack to become the highest-selling album of all time by an Australian artist in the local charts.
Throughout the season, Harry Targett will be alternate performer for the role of John Farnham.
Completing the cast will be Calista Nelmes, Chaya Ocampo, Anusha Thomas and onstage swings Shewit Belay, Clay Roberts and Andrew Waldin.
Acclaimed scriptwriter Jack Yabsley, Choreographer Fabian Aloise and Music Supervisor Carmel Dean will bring Farnham's life, mischief and musical genius to the stage, with orchestrations by Kris Kukul.
Whispering Jack is the story of an overnight sensation twenty years in the making and the incredible creative team bringing the 1970s and '80s Australian pop rock eras, infamous mullets and double denim to vivid life on the stage will be Set Designer Jeremy Allen, Costume Designer Renée Mulder, Lighting Designer Matt Scott, Sound Designer Julian Spink and Music Director Zara Stanton.
Whispering Jack: The John Farnham Musical plays a strictly limited season at Sydney Theatre Company's Roslyn Packer Theatre from 15 November 2026-3 January 2027. Tickets at sydneytheatre.com.au
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-ENDS-
Note to Editors
WHISPERING JACK: THE John Farnham MUSICAL
Book by Jack Yabsley
Directed by Mitchell Butel
Presented by Sydney Theatre Company
In association with Michael Cassel and Gaynor Wheatley
Director Mitchell Butel
Choreographer Fabian Aloise
Music Supervisor & Arrangements Carmel Dean
Orchestrator Kris Kukul
Set Designer Jeremy Allen
Costume Designer Renée Mulder
Lighting Designer Matt Scott
Sound Designer Julian Spink
Video Designer David Bergman
Music Director Zara Stanton
Associate Director Kenneth Moraleda
With
Bonnie Anderson, Stephen Anderson, Shewit Belay, Ben Hall, Madeleine Jones, Oliver Lacey, Laura Murphy, Calista Nelmes, Trent Owers, Chaya Ocampo, Michael Paynter, Elenoa Rokobaro, Tom Sharah, Ariyan Sharma, Clay Roberts, Harry Targett, Anusha Thomas, Andrew Waldin
Roslyn Packer Theatre, 22 Hickson Rd, Sydney New South Wales 2000
Previews 15 Nov – 24 Nov
2026
Season 26 Nov – 3 Jan 2027
Box Office (02) 9250 1777 / sydneytheatre.com.au
Media Enquiries
Helene Fox | Head of PR &
Communications
hfox@sydneytheatre.com.au
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