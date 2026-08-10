HEDDA GABLER, SLEEPING DOGS, and More Set For Ensemble Theatre 2027 Season

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Ensemble Theatre has announced its 2027 season, featuring ten extraordinary productions. From world premieres to beloved classics, the season showcases outstanding new Australian voices and celebrated international playwrights, placing exceptional stories at the heart of every performance.

Ensemble Artistic Director, Mark Kilmurry said, 'It's always exciting putting together a new season. And each year, as well as established plays I am thrilled we can commission two new Australian playwrights. I am looking forward to Brittanie Shipway's Split Ends, an exciting new comedy, and Joanna Murray-Smith's, Bombshells 2, a marvellous new take on the dilemmas of women's lives. Without our Commissioners' Circle none of this would be possible and I am very grateful for the support in creating new work.

Of course, as Artistic Director, all ten plays in 2027 are dear to me, a few being a brand-new sparkling David Williamson social comedy Sleeping Dogs, to open the season; Peter Quilter's hugely successful End of the Rainbow, a terrific play with music about Judy Garland's last concert; and, on my own bucket list, Hedda Gabler, in Michael Meyer's wonderful translation, which gets right into the heart of this classic comedy drama.

As ever, I'm excited to be working alongside our directors, actors and creative teams, and for me a sprinkling of an enormously funny Noel Coward in the last half of the season makes the year sing!'

Sleeping Dogs

22 January – 13 March

World Premiere

By David Williamson

Directed by Priscilla Jackman

Cast of 5 includes Merridy Eastman and Colin Moody

A Lifetime Achievement Award... and a lifetime of unfinished business. Max was once Tinseltown's top dog — but with offers drying up, the fading film director returns home, only to discover the past snapping at his heels. As family tensions flare, buried truths are unleashed with David Williamson's signature comedic bite. The former Hollywood heavyweight soon learns it may be wiser to let sleeping dogs lie.

Life X3

19 March – 18 April

By Yasmina Reza

Translated by Christopher Hampton

Directed by Lee Lewis

Cast of 4 includes Gareth Davies, Rebecca Massey, Seán O'Shea

What's worse than a dinner(less) party from hell? Living through it three times. When guests arrive a day early, there's no food and nowhere to hide — just a couple of chocolate fingers, too much wine, painfully awkward small talk, and a screaming child refusing to go to sleep. Yasmina Reza's LIFE X 3 is a wickedly incisive, Olivier Award–nominated comedy that proves one socially disastrous evening can unravel in more ways than you ever imagined.

Split Ends

30 March – 24 April

World Premiere

By Brittanie Shipway

Directed by Liesel Badorrek

Cast of 4 includes Ainslie McGlynn, Tom Rodgers and Diane Smith

In the sleepy town of Warragamba, Beety's Beauty Boutique is a salon frozen in time — where the perms are tight, the gossip is tighter, and everybody knows your business. But when flashy city hairdresser Chitch arrives with plans to buy out the struggling salon for his family's growing franchise, Beety's perfectly set world is thrown into chaos and an unlikely partnership is formed. Bursting with razor-sharp wit, big laughs and plenty of style, Brittanie Shipway's new Australian comedy is a warm, prickly celebration of local legends who prove it's never too late for a fresh cut — or to find your true colours.

End Of The Rainbow

30 April – 5 June

By Peter Quilter

Directed by Julia Robertson

Cast of 4 includes Darcy Kent and Lucy Maunder

Judy Garland. London, 1968. The comeback of a lifetime. At the Talk of the Town nightclub, the legendary performer prepares for a series of concerts that could restore her status — or bring everything crashing down. Featuring Garland's iconic songs, END OF THE RAINBOW is a darkly funny, deeply human portrait of fame, music and the cost of living in the spotlight. Nominated for three Tonys and four Olivier Awards, and adapted into the Oscar-winning film Judy, this acclaimed play offers a dazzling and heartbreaking glimpse into the final chapter of the Hollywood star's remarkable life.

Hedda Gabler

11 June – 10 July

Australian Premiere

By Henrik Ibsen

Translated by Michael Meyer

Directed by Mark Kilmurry

Cast of 7 includes John Adam, Aisha Aidara, Janet Anderson and Sam O'Sullivan

Henrik Ibsen's provocative masterpiece is a gripping portrait of a woman who will not be contained. Stuck in a suffocating marriage and longing for freedom, Hedda is determined to regain control of her life — no matter the cost. She schemes, manipulates and plays the game to win. When an old flame re-enters her world, Hedda's carefully composed façade threatens to unravel. Directed by Mark Kilmurry, this thrilling classic remains as relevant today as ever.

Money and Friends

16 July – 21 August

By David Williamson

Directed by Lee Lewis

Cast of 8 includes Jamie Oxenbould

By the sparkling waters of Crystal Inlet, four couples return year after year to their beloved beachside escape — trading Sydney's hustle for sun, sea and easy friendship. But when Peter, too generous and kind-hearted for his own good, falls into serious financial trouble, the group's camaraderie begins to crack. As loyalties are tested and tensions rise, each friend is forced to confront an uncomfortable question: how much are they really willing to sacrifice for someone they love? Packed with razor-sharp dialogue and unmistakable Australian wit, David Williamson's MONEY AND FRIENDS is a hilarious and biting examination of money, morality and mateship. Audiences will be laughing one moment and squirming the next.

Bombshells 2

27 August – 26 September

World Premiere

By Joanna Murray-Smith

Directed by Lee Lewis

Cast Sharon Millerchip

The bombshells are back for round two! Five women. Five wildly different lives. One unforgettable ride. From a relentlessly upbeat air hostess to a mum hanging by a thread, their stories unravel in a funny and deeply human whirlwind. It's sharp, relatable and full of heart — a celebration of finding your voice when life gets messy. Written by one of Australia's most celebrated playwrights, Joanna Murray-Smith, and performed by the critically acclaimed Sharon Millerchip (A BROADCAST COUP, SHIRLEY VALENTINE), strap in for a one-woman tour de force not to be missed.

The Year In Tatters 2027 Revue

6 September – 9 October

World Premiere

Directorial Advisor Mark Kilmurry

Cast Andrew Hansen, Mark Humphries, Emily Taheny and Chris Taylor

After their sellout debut season in 2026, the Tatters Revue team is back with an all-new show taking aim at the cultural highs and lows of 2027! Join Australia's sharpest satirical performers as they return to the Ensemble stage to sift through the wreckage of yet another year where the world was flipped upside down. Turning the chaos into laughter, THE YEAR IN TATTERS is once again sure to be a season highlight, promising a night of songs, sketches and political satire to keep us all sane.

Fallen Angels

15 October – 20 November

By Noël Coward

Directed by Mark Kilmurry

Cast of 6 includes Garth Holcombe, Madeleine Jones, Gabrielle Scawthorn and David Soncin

Two wives. One past lover. Zero decorum. When their husbands head out for the day... the champagne flows and old rivalries fizz. What's a little pre-marital scandal between friends — especially when it's with the same man? Who may be en route! Director Mark Kilmurry uncorks a sparkling revival of Noël Coward's FALLEN ANGELS — an intoxicating romp from one of theatre's comedy masters, brimming with wit and mischief.

Joyful and Triumphant

26 November – 9 January

By Robert Lord

Directed by Shane Anthony

Cast of 7 includes Rebecca Massey

Christmas with the Bishops comes with all the trimmings: homemade decorations hanging by a thread, a strategically placed centrepiece doing its best to hide last year's gravy stain and more than enough family drama to stuff a stocking. Robert Lord's beloved classic unwraps four decades of triumphs, tensions and treasured traditions. With humour and heart, JOYFUL AND TRIUMPHANT is a celebration of the people we love most — despite our best efforts.

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