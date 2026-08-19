1984! THE MUSICAL! to Premiere at Sydney Fringe Festival

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Following its acclaimed debut, 1984! The Musical! will return to the stage this September for a limited Sydney Fringe Festival season at Flight Path Theatre, Marrickville.

Written by Tom Davidson-McLeod and bestselling Australian author Diana Reid (Love & Virtue, Seeing Other People, Signs of Damage) whose highly anticipated film adaptation of Sense and Sensibility arrives in cinemas in September 2026, this musical comedy transforms George Orwell's Nineteen Eighty-Four into a satire that puts the toe-tapping in totalitarianism.

In an era of misinformation, surveillance technology and increasingly polarised politics, Orwell's vision remains as unsettlingly relevant as ever. Rather than diminishing the novel's enduring warnings, this musical adaptation uses comedy to sharpen them, revealing the absurdity that often lies beneath authoritarian power.

"Comedy has always been a powerful tool for revealing difficult political truths," said writers Diana Reid. "People are often more willing to engage with challenging ideas when they're laughing. Orwell's Nineteen Eighty-Four is one of the defining political novels of the twentieth century, and adapting it as a musical comedy turned out to be a surprisingly natural fit."

Like Orwell himself, the production recognises that the greatest comedies and the greatest tragedies often occupy the same space. Faithful to the story of the original novel, the show follows Winston and Julia as they dare to rebel against the all-powerful Party. Whether they achieve freedom or succumb to Big Brother, they'll do it with unforgettable musical pizzazz.

Alongside its comic reinvention of the classic, 1984! The Musical! reimagines Orwell's world for contemporary audiences with a majority-female cast and an energetic theatrical style.

With Diana Reid's profile continuing to soar ahead of the September release of her Sense and Sensibility film adaptation, this Sydney Fringe Festival revival offers audiences a chance to experience one of her earliest theatrical collaborations.

1984! The Musical! will be presented at Flight Path Theatre, Marrickville as part of the Sydney Fringe Festival for a strictly limited season.

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