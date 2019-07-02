THE BEST CORN CHIP IN THE UNIVERSE Comes to East Sydney Community And Arts Centre
Michael's life is routine. He cries out to the Universe for something more. The Universe responds. Didn't see that one coming, did he? Using physical theatre, puppetry and clowning, you'll witness the creation of the universe, evolution, black holes, omnipotent beings, cups of tea and a Corn Chip - the best one in the Universe.
Director Michael Dean
Producer Katherine Shearer
Devised and Performed by Michael Cullen
When: Friday 12th July, Saturday 13th July 2019
Times: 8 pm
Tickets: All tickets $20
Where: East Sydney Community And Arts Centre (ESCAC) 34 Burton Street, Darlinghurst
Website: https://www.brandx.org.au/tickets/