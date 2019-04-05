Sydney's First Purpose-Built Improv Theatre To Open In Redfern

Improv Theatre Sydney (ITS) is building a brand-new home for improvisation in Redfern. It will feature Sydney's first dedicated improv theatre.

Improvisation is the art of spontaneously creating something from nothing. Improv is popular the world over, it's often funny but it can be uplifting, heart-wrenching or heart-warming. It's also great for well-being, creating community, character building and entertainment. Improv Theatre Sydney, founded in 2014, is set to open its very own home for improv on Botany Rd.

Located moments from Redfern Station the venue will feature a bar, two classroom spaces, and a theatre which will host weekly shows.

The move is being carried out under the observation of new Artistic Director, Carlo Ritchie.

"We have always prided ourselves on being Sydney's most inclusive and diverse improv theatre company," Ritchie said. "We provide a fun, safe environment for emerging performers and students of improv."

Ritchie also highlighted the benefits for the neighbourhood with "the flow on effects of a new entertainment space for other local businesses, such as pubs, bars and restaurants."

Improv Theatre Sydney hopes their community spirit will be embraced by Sydney as they aim to crowdfund $14,000 to deck out the theatre with the necessary equipment, lighting and chairs. They have already raised over half of their goal with quirky rewards such as acrostic poems, home-made pumpkin soup, and even a personalised song composed by ARIA winners and faculty members, Wyatt Nixon-Lloyd and Bridie Connell.

Kate Coates, company co-director is thrilled about the move.

"It's amazing that we'll have our own theatre and we can give our ITS family that home," she said.

Coates hopes that this will help catch Sydney up to improv destinations like Chicago that have fostered such talents as Tina Fey and Bill Murray.

"All the best improv schools across the world have somewhere their students and audiences can hang out, mingle, learn from each other and have fun together."

With ITS alumni already appearing on TV and at all the major comedy festivals, you might just see the next big thing at the ITS Theatre when it opens at the end of April.

Improv Theatre Sydney is now taking enrolments for Term 2. For details, visit their website www.improvtheatresydney.com.au. You can donate to their Pozible here: https://www.pozible.com/project/improv-theatre-sydneys-home/.





