Sydney Theatre Company Announces 2025 Season

Outgoing STC Artistic Director Kip Williams last night announced Sydney Theatre Company's 2025 program, his eighth and final season with the Company.

Williams said, “It is with immense pride that I share this final season of theatre with you. Australian stories have always been at the centre of my programming at STC, and I'm thrilled that of the twelve shows in the 2025 Season, eight of them are by Australian writers.

“Of these, two new STC commissions that I'm particularly proud to be announcing are STC Patrick White Fellow Joanna Murray-Smith's return to the engrossing world of Patricia Highsmith with a brand-new adaptation of The Talented Mr. Ripley and, following her sublime adaptations of Ruth Park's The Harp in the South and Playing Beatie Bow, Kate Mulvany will bring to life another beloved Australian classic, The Shiralee by D'Arcy Niland.

“From brand new Australian writing and the best contemporary international plays, to thrilling reinterpretations of classics and the return of some of our most-loved productions of recent years, this is a season for lovers of theatre.

“I am so thankful for the opportunity to program and present eight seasons of theatre in my time as Artistic Director. This is by no means the end of my connection with this Company that I love so much, but for now, please accept my heartfelt gratitude for this special time we have shared in the theatre together.”

STC 2025 Season highlights:

• Following the triumphs of Julia and Switzerland, STC Patrick White Fellow Joanna Murray-Smith reunites with former STC Resident Director Sarah Goodes to return to the engrossing world of Patricia Highsmith with an insightful adaptation of The Talented Mr. Ripley starring Will McDonald (Heartbreak High)

• After her sublime adaptations of Ruth Park's The Harp in the South and Playing Beatie Bow, Kate Mulvany will bring to life another beloved Australian classic, The Shiralee by D'Arcy Niland

• STC Resident Director Ian Michael will delve into the mystery and majesty of Tom Wright's adaptation of Joan Lindsay's Picnic at Hanging Rock starring Olivia De Jonge and Kirsty Marillier

• For the first time in twenty years, the Australian stage's national treasure Nancye Hayes will return to STC in Amy Herzog's heartwarming and poignant, 4000 Miles directed by STC Resident Director Kenneth Moraleda

• Dean Bryant will direct Australia's beloved star of the screen, Rebecca Gibney, making her STC debut in Circle Mirror Transformation by Pulitzer Prize-winner, Annie Baker

• After a sold-out premiere season, Melbourne Theatre Company's captivating musical Bloom comes to Sydney, with book and lyrics by Working Dog's Tom Gleisner, music by Katie Weston and direction from STC favourite Dean Bryant

• Congratulations, Get Rich! by Merlynn Tong, a three-way co-production with Brisbane's La Boite Theatre and Singapore Repertory Theatre, directed by former STC Resident Artist Courtney Stewart, is an absorbing story about mothers and daughters set in a karaoke bar

• The great Kat Stewart makes her STC debut alongside her husband David Whiteley in the hugely acclaimed Red Stitch production of Edward Albee's Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf, directed by Sarah Goodes

• A groundbreaking collaboration between sublime lighting designer Nick Schlieper (The Picture of Dorian Gray, Dracula) and legendary director and actor Pamela Rabe will see Samuel Beckett's Happy Days receive a uniquely creative reinvigoration

• Continuing the much-valued relationship with Griffin Theatre Company, STC will present the exquisite and profound Whitefella Yella Tree by Palawa writer Dylan Van Den Berg, co-directed by Griffin's Artistic Director Declan Greene and Wiradjuri and Worimi theatremaker, Amy Sole

• Two of STC's most successful productions in recent years return for encore seasons: Verity Laughton's adaptation of Pip Williams' best-selling novel The Dictionary of Lost Words; and the one and only Heather Mitchell is back again due to popular demand in her now legendary performance in Suzie Miller's RBG: Of Many, One, directed by Priscilla Jackman

4000 MILES

By Amy Herzog

Director Kenneth Moraleda

With Nancye Hayes, Shiv Palekar, Shirong Wu

3 FEB – 23 MAR 2025

Wharf 1 Theatre

PICNIC AT HANGING ROCK

A play by Tom Wright Adapted from the novel by Joan Lindsay

Director Ian Michael

With Olivia De Jonge, Kirsty Marillier, Lorinda Merrypor, Masego Pitso

17 FEB – 5 APR 2025

Drama Theatre, Sydney Opera House

THE DICTIONARY OF LOST WORDS

Adapted by Verity Laughton from the novel by Pip Williams

Director Jessica Arthur

With Arkia Ashraf, Rachel Burke, Ksenja Logos, Shannen Alyce Quan

1 – 22 MAR 2025

Roslyn Packer Theatre

BLOOM

Music by Katie Weston and Lyrics by Tom Gleisner

Book by Tom Gleisner

Director Dean Bryant

With Evelyn Krape, Vidya Makan, Mandy McElhinney, Maria Mercedes, Eddie Muliaumaseali'I, John O'May, Christina O'Neill, Jackie Rees, Slone Sudiro, John Waters

29 MAR – 11 MAY 2025

Roslyn Packer Theatre

RBG: OF MANY, ONE

By Suzie Miller

Director Priscilla Jackman

With Heather Mitchell

11 Apr – 17 May 2025

Drama Theatre, Sydney Opera House

HAPPY DAYS

By Samuel Beckett

Conceived and Directed by Nick Schlieper & Pamela Rabe

With Pamela Rabe

5 MAY– 29 JUN 2025

Wharf 1 Theatre

CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION

By Annie Baker

Director Dean Bryant

With Ahunim Abebe, Nicholas Brown, Rebecca Gibney

12 JUL – 7 SEP 2025

Wharf 1 Theatre

THE TALENTED MR. RIPLEY

By Patricia Highsmith Adapted for the stage by Joanna Murray-Smith

Director Sarah Goodes

With Will McDonald, Andrew McFarlane

19 AUG – 28 SEP 2025

Roslyn Packer Theatre

WHITEFELLA YELLA TREE

By Dylan Van Den Berg

Directors Declan Greene & Amy Sole

With Joseph Althouse

19 SEP – 18 OCT 2025

Wharf 1 Theatre

THE SHIRALEE

By D'Arcy Niland Adapted for the stage by Kate Mulvany

Director Jessica Arthur Dramaturg Kip Williams

With Josh McConville, Kate Mulvany, Aaron Pedersen, Ziggy Resnick

6 OCT – 22 NOV 2025

Drama Theatre, Sydney Opera House

Director Sarah Goodes

With Emily Goddard, Kat Stewart, David Whiteley, Harvey Zielinski

7 NOV – 14 DEC 2025

Roslyn Packer Theatre

CONGRATULATIONS, GET RICH! (恭喜发财, 人日快乐)

By Merlynn Tong

Director Courtney Stewart

With Seong Hui Xuan, Merlynn Tong, Kimie Tsukakoshi

21 NOV – 14 DEC 2025

Wharf 1 Theatre

