Sydney Philharmonia Choirs to Present THE GOLDEN AGE OF BROADWAY in May

On Saturday, 6 May at 7pm, head back in time to the days when Broadway's theatres filled to bursting, with new upbeat musicals drawing record numbers and setting post-war America back on its toe-tapping feet.

From Oklahoma to On the Town, Annie Get Your Gun, Kiss Me Kate, Guys & Dolls and My Fair Lady, music was the salve to a generation in dire need of laughter and lightness, and composers were quick to answer the call with sophisticated scores that spoke to people in a profound way.

Stars were born, careers were made, and songs such as New York, New York, Puttin' on the Ritz, There's no Business Like Show Business and Hello Dolly - with their catchy lyrics and lush orchestrations, became overnight sensations that still resonate today.

For one night only, you can relive these heady days of song, dance and entertainment, as Sydney Philharmonia Choirs celebrate The Golden Age of Broadway, with a jampacked program of favourites from musical geniuses including Leonard Bernstein, Irving Berlin, Cole Porter, Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein.

Brought to life by a star-studded cast of soloists - including the inimitable Virginia Gay, Georgina Hopson, Kanen Breen and Alexander Lewis, more than 100 singers from the Choirs' acclaimed Symphony Chorus, and full orchestra, all conducted by Sydney Philharmonia Choirs' own Brett Weymark, these beloved songs and dreamy choruses have never sounded so good!

Presented as part of Inside/Out at the House classical festival, celebrating the Sydney Opera House's 50th anniversary, The Golden Age of Broadway will be performed live onstage "inside" the iconic Concert Hall, and simultaneously live streamed to an "outside" audience, seated under the stars on the Opera House Forecourt.

The concert will open with Sydney Philharmonia Choirs' Acknowledgement of Country, Deborah Cheetham Fraillon and Matthew Doyle's Tarimi Nulay - Long Time Living Here.

"As a conductor I am drawn to these wonderful scores, beautiful melodies and timeless stories. They are masterpieces of orchestration and to hear them sung by a symphonic chorus supported by a full orchestra and wonderful music theatre voices in a concert setting is a real joy. Maybe in this post-Covid world, they provide just a hint of what post-war life needed: a form of escape but with a foot very much planted in the reality of life that spoke to people in a profound way." - Brett Weymark

The Golden Age of Broadway

Live in the Sydney Opera House Concert Hall, and livestreamed to the Forecourt

Saturday 6 May, 7pm



Program

An evening of dreamy choruses and beloved songs from the Broadway musicals that shaped our times, including Guys & Dolls, Oklahoma, Gypsy, Kiss Me Kate, My Fair Lady and more.



Artists

Brett Weymark conductor

Virginia Gay

Georgina Hopson

Kanen Breen

Alexander Lewis

Sydney Philharmonia Choirs' Symphony Chorus

Sydney Philharmonia Orchestra



Concert Hall tickets (+ Booking fee)

Premium $129 | A $105 | B $85 | C $60 | D $45 (sold out)

Concession $116 | A $92| B $75 | C $55 | D $41 (sold out)

Under 30's $30

A booking fee of $8.95 per transaction applies.

sydneyphilharmonia.com.au/concerts/2023season/goldenage/



Forecourt tickets (No Booking fee)

All Forecourt tickets $10

sydneyoperahouse.com/events/whats-on/inside-out-at-the-house/the-golden-age-of-broadway.html



Running time

Two hours and 10 minutes, including one 20-minute interval.