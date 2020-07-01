Sydney Opera House Presents LET'S GO ON WITH THE SHOW

The Sydney Opera House will host a vibrant showcase of live performance, interviews and musical footage to fundraise for the Actors Benevolent Fund (ABF), as part of its popular digital program From Our House to Yours on Saturday 11 July at 8pm AEST.

Let's Go On With The Show will be hosted by accomplished actor, music theatre star and industry ambassador Simon Burke AO and delivered in partnership with Live Performance Australia, the Helpmann Awards, the Media Entertainment & Arts Alliance and Sydney Opera House Presents.

Special guests joining Simon Burke AO on stage in-conversation include: Ainsley Melham (Aladdin), Callum Francis (Kinky Boots), Amy Lehpamer (The Sound of Music, Beautiful) and Lara Mulcahy (Mamma Mia, Les Misérables). Memorable footage from some of the best Helpmann Award-winning musicals will also feature in the presentation including The Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables, Mary Poppins, Billy Elliott, The Lion King, Matilda, Kinky Boots, Aladdin and Barbara and the Camp Dogs.

Sydney Opera House Head of Contemporary Performance, Olivia Ansell, says: "As the curtains remain down in theatres across Australia, the Opera House is extremely proud to be supporting such a vital fundraiser for a community very much in need. As a society that relies on the performing arts for joy, inspiration and most of all hope, this is a wonderful opportunity to give back."



Actors Benevolent Fund Chairperson, Bruce Spence, says: "This livestream allows us to celebrate the enormous breadth and depth of talent that continues to enthral us. Across Australia, performing arts benevolent funds are experiencing an unprecedented demand for assistance from actors, theatre crew, writers and directors who have found themselves in desperate need. They need your help."

Actors Benevolent Funds are registered charities that provide a safety net of critical financial help for actors and entertainment professionals at their greatest time of need. During this crisis, the ABF of NSW is collecting donations on behalf of all the Actor and Entertainer state based funds to provide support for those in need of help.

Donations are now live and can be made to the Actors Benevolent fund here, with prompts also appearing during the livestream.

All donations to ABF NSW will be shared with the actor, entertainer and technician assistance funds Australia-wide.

This production was devised and produced by David Mitchell and Jon Nicholls OAM.

After the livestream, this presentation will be available on demand through the Opera House website. Since its launch, From Our House to Yours has been enthusiastically received with more than 3 million views and downloads, uplifting and connecting the community with the very best of local and International Artists.

