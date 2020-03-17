Sydney Opera House Cancels Performances Through March 29

The Sydney Opera House has announced the cancellation of all public performances, through March 29.

The following statement has been released by Sydney Opera House CEO Louise Herron AM:

This is not a decision we have taken lightly but these are unprecedented events. Nothing is more important to us than the health and safety of our artists, audiences, visitors and our valued staff.

The Opera House was built to serve the community and it is our responsibility to take all necessary steps to ensure the safety of everyone on site and to protect members of the public by limiting the spread of COVID-19.

In difficult times, people look to the arts for inspiration and strength. We will be focusing our programming efforts on how we can continue to inspire and uplift our audiences through digital and other means while our physical stages are not in use.

We ask patrons to be patient during this process. Our teams are working hard to respond as quickly as possible to the rapidly evolving situation. We will continue to provide updates to our community through the website, social media and other channels.

I would like to thank our staff, artists, audiences and visitors for your support during these difficult and uncertain times. We stand together with you and are committed to doing whatever we can to help support our community as we work through the implications of this together.





