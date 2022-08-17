Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Sydney Fringe Festival Announces Line-up For Sydney Fringe Sideshow and Global Fringe

Learn more about the events here!

Aug. 17, 2022  
Sydney Fringe Festival, the city's largest independent arts festival, is on now with its largest and longest program to date, and has today announced further details for Fringe Ignite, the official Fringe opening party; Sydney Fringe Sideshow, a series of intimate, bite-sized shows activating The Rocks precinct; and Global Fringe, a massive line-up of shows from around the world made available on demand. These join the previously announced full program of over 500 events across 50 venues and nine festival hubs from 16 August - 30 September 2022.

Fringe Ignite returns to The Rocks on the evening of 2 September to mark the official opening of Sydney Fringe Festival. A free night of acoustic live music, Fringe Ignite will feature over 20 of Sydney's best local acts presented throughout locations on Nurses Walk and Kendall Lane, plus the Runaway Gardens.

From 2 - 25 September, Sydney Fringe Sideshow will activate empty shop fronts and spaces in the historic Rocks precinct with a program of intimate shows spanning comedy, theatre, music, dance, immersive performance, projection and installation work. Among an array of free events, ticketed shows will be pay what you want with prices starting from $5.

This year's Sideshow highlights include a free pop-up cinema screening Global Fringe; Lola's Piano Bar, the ultimate pop-up musical theatre club; Chatterbox Live, a series of shows featuring Sydney's best storytellers sharing true, life changing stories; and Mise en Place, a room where food and performance unite for intimate shows including How to make the perfect ____, a performative project by Malvina Tan exploring comfort food. Tortuga Studios are also back for Sideshow, creating a gallery space featuring local artists.

Outside within The Rocks precinct, a number of pop-up performances will take place, including Brunchercize, a fun 80s themed dance class hosted by burlesque performer and dancer Rainbow; Dolly Parton's Dance Party, a celebration of everyone's favourite country music superstar Dolly Parton; and world renowned acapella group the Trinitones.

Minister for Enterprise, Investment and Trade Alister Henskens said "The NSW Government's $50 million CBDs Revitalisation Program is a pathway to reigniting Greater Sydney's urban centres through a range of arts, music, food and beverage and cultural events.

"Now is the time for businesses to seek out and seize the opportunities that are emerging, and we're delighted to be part of this Festival through support for Runaway Gardens as one of our grant recipients in Round 3 of the program."

Sideshow is proudly supported by the NSW Government through the CBDs Revitalisation program.

Michael Rodrigues, 24-Hour Economy Commissioner said: "Performances like this are so exciting. They demonstrate how government can work with specialist organisations like the Sydney Fringe Festival to celebrate Sydney's diversity and creativity, while entertaining the public and providing much needed opportunities for artists and creatives."

Sydney Fringe Festival will present Global Fringe from 1 September - 2 October, a massive line-up of 56 shows available on demand direct from Edinburgh Fringe straight to your living room as part of Global Fringe's new partnership with C Arts. Featuring international work spanning theatre, opera, musicals, dance, physical theatre and cabaret, a highlights program will also be screening as part of the pop-up Global Fringe Cinema at Sydney Fringe Sideshow in The Rocks.

Tickets are now on sale for these Sydney Fringe Festival events at https://sydneyfringe.com/





