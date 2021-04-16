Sydney Con Plays Host To A Jazz Festival Again in 2021

On Sunday, May 30, 2021 the Sydney Con Jazz Festival will offer dozens of performances under the one roof, nestled among the picturesque Royal Botanic Gardens.

The boutique jazz festival in its fourth year, is designed to be affordable, accessible and to showcase the best of Jazz from Australia, Sydney and the World. All five of the Sydney University's Conservatorium's world-class concert halls and facilities will be on show as audiences are free to wander between acts and sample the many variety of styles on offer.

The program boasts 25 concerts and 8 masterclasses across the day, performed by over 120 artists.

The festival was formed in 2017 with Australian jazz at its core by Artistic Director and then Head of the Sydney Conservatorium Jazz Studies Program, David Theak. A tireless advocate for jazz in Australia, Theak was disappointed the 2020 festival did not go ahead to COVID-19, and is thrilled its fourth incarnation was possible despite the many challenges brought about by Coronavirus.

The 2021 program features the creme of the Australian jazz scene and some of our greatest international jazz exports who have returned home in recent times.

"How does one present an international jazz festival during a pandemic when international travel is essentially non-existent?" asked David Theak, festival AD. "We improvised and found some of the world's most creative jazz musicians seeking refuge within our borders. I'm proud to offer our strongest, our most diverse and our most creative program to date."

Linda May Han Oh (USA) will headline the program. Originally moving to New York in 2006, Linda is now the bassist for 20-time Grammy Award winner Pat Metheny, and is currently waiting out the pandemic in her home town of Perth. She has gained international recognition for her innovative approach that seamlessly blends jazz, classical forms and cutting edge composition, and has become an in-demand bassist for the likes of global jazz giants Dave Douglas, Kenny Barron and Steve Wilson, exciting audiences world-wide.

In a homecoming for some of our greatest international jazz exports, the festival also debuts performances by Sting collaborator vocalist Jo Lawry (USA) who will perform with string ensemble, Fabian Almazan & Rhizome (USA/CUBA) and saxophonist Will Vinson (USA/UK).

Thirsty Merc front-man Rai Thistlethwayte, who has been living and working in Los Angeles with trail-blazing drummer Louis Cole and Knower in recent years, will give a rare solo piano performance, while trumpeter Nick Garbett, who returned from Italy last month, will premiere a new work.

The festival also features performances by some of our most recognised and celebrated names, including Australia's leading vocalist Vince Jones who will perform with The Australian National Jazz Orchestra. Legend of the Australian jazz scene, pianist and composer Mike Nock, will perform new music with his critically acclaimed super group This World featuring saxophonist Julien Wilson, bassist Jonathan Zwartz and Hamish Stuart.

In a Sydney debut, Melbourne artists Luke Howard will join forces with Nadje Noordhuis, and Andrea Keller appears alongside the musicians of tomorrow Niran Dasika and 2020 Freedman Jazz Fellow Helen Svoboda. Rarely heard live, Bruny Island resident and one of Australia's most accomplished trumpeters, Scott Tinkler, will go toe to toe with Sydney trumpeter Andy Fiddes.

Audiences will hear from esteemed local artists Paul Cutlan, Zela Margossian, & Aaron Blakey and get a taste of the new vanguard with a performance by emerging artists Arcing Wires. Jazz Cafe concerts will feature the best of Australian swing with groups led by Dan Barnett, Kate Wadey and Andrew Dickeson. The entire event is presented over one epic day, in a world-class venue, with affordable ticket options for the entire community.

Tickets can be purchased at www.sydneyconjazzfest.com.