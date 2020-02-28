Sydney Comedy Festival Reveals Complete 2020 Program

The Sydney Comedy Festival has announced its 2020 program, bursting at the seams with a blockbuster 220 shows from the very best international and local acts taking place from 20th April to 17th May.

Comedians from around the globe will flock to Sydney for the mammoth four-week festival, with international names including Nicole Byer (USA), Ms Pat (USA), Daniel Sloss (SCO), Adam Kay (UK), David O'Doherty (IRL), Stephen K Amos (UK) and Melanie Bracewell (NZ).

They will be joining Australian comedy legends Dave Hughes, Fiona O'Loughlin, Andrew Hansen, The Umbilical Brothers, Tom Gleeson, Joel Creasey and Lawrence Mooney.

The Festival's FRESH program will also return, featuring 12 handpicked emerging acts including Kevin Jin, Hot Department, Floyd Alexander-Hunt and Jamal Abdul. Festival-goers will be able to check out the best new voices in the Australian comedy scene for just $15-$20.

In 2020, the Festival will also feature two shows in languages other than English: famed French comedian Kev Adams doing Sois 10 Ans in French, and Lok Tim Chan doing Jokes And Reality in Cantonese.

The Festival will feature a host of special events including much-loved Sydney Comedy Festival Galas that will kick off the festival, the sell-out Comedy For Kids Gala at the iconic Sydney Town Hall, Sydney Comedy Festival Showcase at five venues across the city, and the ActionAid fundraising Gala Frocking Hilarious.

Festival Director Jorge Menidis said, "A good laugh. That is what I feel this massive, brilliant and irreverent program promises in 2020. We're looking forward to people coming together for a good night out. Laughter has always been the best medicine; it's exactly what we need in a time like this."

Tickets for all shows are on sale now via www.sydneycomedyfest.com.au or the Box Office: 02 9020 6966.





