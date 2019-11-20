Sydney Children's Choir Presents VOICES OF ANGELS: TWELVE DAYS OF CHRISTMAS

Escape into a Christmas fantasy land with uplifting festive music performed by Sydney Children's Choir in the heart of the city this December.

Performed over two nights, Voices of Angels is an uplifting journey through the twelve days of Christmas. The program pairs the days of the much-loved Christmas carol and their associated gifts with beautiful music from across the centuries.

Under the direction of Gondwana Choirs Associate Artistic Director Sam Allchurch for the first time, the Sydney Children's Choir will perform the music of Benjamin Britten and William Mathias, alongside new music by Sally Whitwell and Joseph Twist and other adored Christmas songs.

Sydney Children's Choir is joined by the Voices of Angels orchestra, led by Helena Rathbone.

Celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, Sydney Children's Choir was founded as a single ensemble by Lyn Williams AM in 1989 and has grown to include more than 500 young people, comprising of performing choirs and training ensembles. The choir is known for its distinctive Australian choral sound, precision and discipline, honed through its world-renowned Choral Training Program.

Voices of Angels: Twelve Days of Christmas is presented by City Recital Hall and Gondwana Choirs.

For the full program and bookings, visit www.gondwana.org.au/whats_on/voices-of-angels-the-twelve-days-of-christmas





