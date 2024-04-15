Spotlight: TAKE THE LEAD AT AMPA at Academy of Music and Performing Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Academy of Music And Performing Arts (AMPA) is one of Australia's leading tertiary providers of performing arts education.

Educating and inspiring young artists for over 20 years, AMPA remains committed to providing the highest quality in undergraduate and postgraduate degrees focusing on the performing arts, including music production and composition, contemporary and classical music, music theatre and dance performance (ballet, jazz and contemporary).

With its distinctive personal approach, high calibre teaching staff, emphasis on performance-based study and individual study designs, AMPA equips talented artists with the skills essential to succeed as musicians, dancers, performing artists, composers, producers, choreographers, directors, teachers and industry professionals in Australia and around the world.

Early entry offers are now open for 2025, so if you have a burning passion for any of the following focus areas, we encourage you to apply for:

Music Theatre

Dance

Contemporary Music

Classical Music

Music Production / Composition

To be eligible for early offers, we encourage you to follow these steps:

Submit an online application form through the AMPA Website or using the button above,

Arrange your audition* (specific requirements for each focus area can be found on our website),

