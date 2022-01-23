Siren Theatre Company to Stage THE END OF WINTER

Siren Theatre Co and the award-winning team behind Good With Maps are collaborating again to produce the world premiere of Noëlle Janaszewska's The End of Winter in February 2022. The End of Winter is performed by Jane Phegan and directed by Kate Gaul. The show will run at the SBW Stables Theatre, 10 Nimrod Street, Kings Cross from February 3rd through the 12th.

Will climate change erase winter leaving it to exist only in fairy tales, paintings, and historical accounts? In hot, bushfire-prone Australia our winters are becoming warmer and shorter. The End of Winter is about loss and resilience. It's about the places one can search for cold weather -places that can be reached via public transport and the imagination.

This is a new work for the stage that speaks to our current climate crisis. Written in the wake of the devastation of the 2019 bush fires it asks: What's happening to winter?

Noëlle Janaczewska is a multi-award-winning Australian writer whose plays, radio scripts, libretti, fiction, and essays have been performed, broadcast and published throughout Australia and overseas.

From Kate Gaul: "Noëlle's unfailing ability to ignite universal emotions and laughter in all of us while gloriously revealing her own exquisite uniqueness is one of this piece's great joys. This is a feminist work, which explores shifting identites - writer, child, carer, lover, and explorer. Importantly this play is a robust provocation - what does climate change mean to me?"



Siren Theatre Co has produced Noëlle's Good With Maps (also performed by Jane Phegan) which played in venues around Australia and in Edinburgh. In partnership with Critical Stages, Siren Theatre Co premieres The End of Winter in Sydney before an extensive NSW tour. The show is directed by Kate Gaul, with production design by Soham Apte, lighting design by Becky Russle, and music composed by Nate Edmondson.

For more information and tickets, click here.