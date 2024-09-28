Short+Sweet 2025 Launches Shakespeare Program BITE-SIZED BARD

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Short+Sweet, has announced a new program where local theatre artists will get a chance to take a chunk of Shakespeare and let their imagination literally run riot.



“We don't care what they do, so long as it was ‘inspired by' the work of Shakespeare,

and we can actually put it on a stage without being arrested!” says S+S Artistic Director Mark Cleary.



Bite-Sized Bard (April 3-6) will be curated by Jo Bloom of Come you Spirits (a company specialising in innovative Shakespeare performance and education)

and included as part of the 2025 Short+Sweet Sydney Festival.



Jo Bloom and partner Charles Mayer are available to coach local creatives if they need support.



“There are two rules - 10 minutes or less and not an extract from an existing play,” she said. "We look forward to sharing a toolkit of techniques for performing and adapting Shakespeare! After 20 years in the world of the Bard (3 years with our own company) we have a lot to offer.”



S+S Regulars, ITCs and other groups can pitch their 10min idea using the form below.

It would suit talented high school students who have studied Shakespeare and now get a chance to create something entirely new.



Says Short+Sweet Sydney 2025 Festival Director Ali Bendall: “For ITCs with a production you're burning to get on stage – verily, this is for you!”



“Just provide an outline of your idea including details of director and cast and S+S will contact you to discuss. Alternatively original scripts for the program can be submitted via the Short+Sweet website and they will be eligible to be performed at any S+S festival around the world.”



To submit, visit: https://forms.gle/Hxh23aGgQs8SfHXi

