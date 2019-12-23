SYDENEY FESTIVAL Announces Events and Artsts

Sydney comes alive from 8 January as Sydney Festival transforms the city with a bold cultural program of theatre, cabaret, dance, music, and family entertainment.

Whether you're a local looking to jazz up your mid week routine or are visiting and looking to immerse yourself in a quintessential Sydney event, there's something for you to see at Sydney Festival.

Check out our guide to the don't-miss shows and events, and get your tix now!

Catch this cabaret spectacular celebrating life in all its messiness by the mad geniuses of LIMBO and Cantina. Step into the Magic Mirrors Spiegeltent and witness international clowning, aerialists, and musical royalty. This is a guaranteed fabulous night out!

Don't miss this risqué reboot of the 1970s cabaret that changed Australian theatre forever. Inspired by the original staging, "Betty Blokk-Buster Reimagined" stars the talented Josh Quong Tart, a live band, and Betty's coterie of reinvented has-beens.

Australia's best-loved Aboriginal musical "Brane Nue Dae" gets a 30th birthday revival for Sydney Festival 2020. See this stellar cast, including the legendary Ernie Dingo, reprising the role of Uncle Tadpole - the part he first played 30 years ago for the musical's first staging.

Don't miss this coming of age story complete with feel good mash-ups of rock-and-roll, gospel, country, and blues music.

French screen superstar Isabelle Adjani stars in this radical staging of the filmmaking maverick John Cassavetes's cult movie classic.

See this exquisite tribute to the musical legacy of Gurrumul Yunupinu. Celebrate his final, posthumously released album Djarimirri (Child of the Rainbow) with traditional songs, dances, and paintings that inspired the album. With a live performance by Yolnu dancers, songmen, and the Sydney Symphony Orchestra, this is a musical and visual tribute not to be missed.

Two siblings journey through an airy landscape, transforming the ordinary into objects of uncommon beauty. Fabrics dance in the wind, balloons have a mind of their own, confetti turns into the stars of the night sky, and an enormous canopy of hovering silk changes the siblings' lives forever.

Don't miss this visually dazzling adventure for the whole family.

