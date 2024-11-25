Rodrigo Y Gabriela To Bring Genre-Defying Sound To Queensland Performing Arts Centre In April

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Grammy Award-winning guitar virtuosos Rodrigo y Gabriela are set to embark on an electrifying Australian tour in April 2025, bringing their acclaimed live performances to Brisbane. Known for their unique instrumental performances, the Mexican-born duo will grace audiences at the Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC) with their intricate guitar work and infectious energy on Sunday 13 April 2025.

Fresh off the success of their most ambitious project to date, In Between Thoughts…A New World, Rodrigo y Gabriela are ready to captivate Australian fans once again. Released in 2023, the album pairs their signature dual-guitar style with the grandeur of a full orchestra, creating an immersive and cinematic sound that has been celebrated globally. This tour marks a return to Australian shores for the duo, whose past performances include sold-out shows at iconic venues like the Sydney Opera House and acclaim from fans across the country.

Rodrigo Sánchez and Gabriela Quintero's journey is the stuff of legend. After the dissolution of their first band, they took their acoustic guitars and began busking on Dublin's Grafton Street. Their extraordinary talent caught the attention of singer-songwriter Damien Rice, who invited them to open for him on tour. Since then, Rodrigo y Gabriela have released a string of celebrated albums, including Re-Foc (2002), Area 52 (a 2012 effort made with a Cuban orchestra), 9 Dead Alive (a 2014 release that spotlighted their more rock-leaning sensibilities) and Mettavolution (2020), which earned them a Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Instrumental Album. Their genre-defying sound has made them a global sensation.

The duo's live performances are renowned for their intensity, musical precision, and sheer joy. Over the years, they have graced some of the world's most prestigious stages, including the White House, London's Royal Albert Hall, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, and the Glastonbury Festival. Their ability to connect deeply with audiences has solidified their reputation as one of the most exciting and dynamic live acts in the world.

Rodrigo y Gabriela's 2025 visit to QPAC promises an unforgettable evening of world-class music for fans old and new.

PRE SALE STARTS: Wednesday 27 November from 10am Queensland time. Sign up to QPAC's Mailing List and receive priority access ahead of the general on sale.

GENERAL ON SALE STARTS: Thursday 28 November from 10am Queensland time via qpac.com.au or 136 246.

