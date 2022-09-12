Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Returns Live On Stage Qudos Bank Arena In November

The event runs 25-26 September.

Sep. 12, 2022  

After a two-year hiatus due to COVID, the Schools Spectacular is back with 4,700 public school students 'Creating the Magic' on Friday 25 & Saturday 26 November with students coming from as far away as Ballina, Bourke and Bega to star on stage at Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena.

This year's show will feature students and teachers from more than 350 NSW public schools: a 2,100-voice choir; 2,200 dancers; a 100-piece symphony orchestra; 45 featured artists plus more than 250 students involved in signing choirs, stage bands, VET entertainment crew and specialist ensembles.

Schools Spectacular executive producer, Richard Spiewak said the 'Spec' was an extraordinarily high-calibre event that showcases public education's creativity and performing arts.

"This year the show is aptly named 'Creating the Magic' as the Schools Spectacular is the embodiment of the magic and inspiration of the arts and education".

Telstra Enterprise Group Owner Public Sector, John Ieraci said Telstra was proud to return for its seventeenth year supporting the Schools Spectacular. "As Presenting Partner, we look forward to seeing a new group of students take to the stage in 2022 and know it will once again be a great event for everyone involved," Mr Ieraci said.

In terms of size, scale and scope, the Schools Spectacular is unrivalled in the world.  The Schools Spectacular delivers outstanding youth dance and musical performances and incorporates state-of-the-art sound, lighting and staging.

Over the years, hundreds of Schools Spectacular participants have gone on to professional careers in the arts. Recent alumni are currently performing in hit musicals Hamilton, Jagged Little Pill, An American in Paris and Phantom of the Opera.

Joining Schools Spectacular for the fourth time will be SpecFest, the ultimate outdoor entertainment hub that provides the perfect pre-show atmosphere providing great food, activations and chill out zones for the whole family to enjoy.

SpecFest will also feature the final rounds of the rural and remote band competition, Surround Sound on the main stage.


Regional Awards


