Registration Now Open for South Australian Living Artists Festival

Registrations are open for this year’s South Australian Living Artists (SALA) Festival and the Festival invites artists of all ages and all skill levels to exhibit in 2024. Whether you’re just starting out or an established artist, be part of the vibrant South Australian arts community who each year participate in Australia’s largest open-access visual arts Festival. Registrations are open until Wednesday May 8.

Whether you’re exhibiting in your home studio, in a gallery or your corner cafe, if you can find the space to display your work you can be part of SALA’s 27th Festival. Local businesses looking to get involved can list their venue as an exhibition space using the SALA website and find an artist looking for a venue. Venues seeking artists and artists seeking venues are both listed on the Artist & Venue Finder. https://www.salafestival.com/participate/

SALA invites registrations for exhibitions and other activities which can be accessed either in a venue or online. Exhibition registrations are open to visual artists of all experience levels, with the only requirement being they must be living in South Australia. Registering is quick and easy with SALA's online form at salafestival.com

Interim CEO of SALA Bridget Alfred “SALA Festival is the world’s largest open-access visual arts festival and brings art to the people with over 10,000 artists participating each year. The festival is open for artists of all levels of experience, from those who picked up a paint brush or camera one year ago to artists represented in international collections and there is no limit to what a venue can be either, your local café, library, school or favourite hardware store are perfect options. The festival is about celebrating artists across our state in the most complete and inclusive way possible and encourages exhibitions of all shapes and sizes, from solo shows to large community events!

We invite all South Australians to be involved. Jump online to find out more and the SALA team is always happy to give guidance and answer questions.”

Registered artists are also eligible to enter the 2024 SALA Awards which includes The City of Adelaide Award open to artists whose work connects to Adelaide, working in any medium and who are taking part in a SALA exhibition within the City of Adelaide in 2024 (including North Adelaide). There prize is valued at $5000 and the winner will participate in one public program with the City of Adelaide in 2025. Their is also the Unitcare Services Digital Media Award encouraging experimentation in new media for artists working in digital art including computer, moving image, virtual, interactive, sound and internet platforms, with a prize of $5000.

The Advertiser Contemporary Art Award is for the most outstanding contemporary work in any medium in SALA Festival 2024 with a prize of $5000. The City Rural Emerging Artist Award is for artists in the early stages of their career with less than five years professional experience with a prize of $2500. The new Inspiring SA Science in Art Award is for artists whose work explores / engages with science, technology, engineering, maths or medicine (STEMM) or STEMM-related issues and a prize of $2500.

The City of Unley Active Ageing Award is for those over the age of 60 with a prize of $2000 and an exhibition space at the Hughes Gallery in Unley for SALA 2025. In recognition of the 25th anniversary of Don Dunstan’s passing and establishment of the Don Dunstan Foundation, the 2024 Don Dunstan Foundation Award is for artists whose work explores social justice or equality themes, with a prize of $1000. The Hither & Yon Venue Award is for a venue (including online) that has exceeded expectations in supporting artists exhibiting during SALA 2024 with a prize of $1000.

Artists are also able to apply for two opportunities; the SALA Solo Photographic Opportunity for an artist exhibiting photographic work in SALA 2024, to support them in presenting a solo photographic exhibition of new work in the following year as part of the 2025 SALA Festival including printing of artwork at Atkins Lab, a mentorship with the Centre for Creative Photography, an exhibition space at praxis ARTSPACE for SALA Festival 2025 and premium registration for SALA Festival in 2025.

The 27th SALA Festival will run from 1 – 31 August. SALA is dedicated to fostering an environment where South Australian visual artists can flourish and their talents can shine, experience the richness and diversity of South Australia’s artistic community from the city to the regions.

Visit the SALA website to browse the list of awards and opportunities for entry details.

2024 SALA will run from August 1 to 31. For more information, go to salafestival.com

Registrations close May 8 and it is recommended to register sooner rather than later to allow for any questions that might come up during this process – especially for first-timers.