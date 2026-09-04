REVIEW: The Cult Classic Coming Of Age Story, HEATHERS THE MUSICAL Captivates A New Generation

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September first, 2026, Andy Fickman (Director) and Gary Lloyd’s (Choreographer and Associate Director) production of HEATHERS THE MUSICAL opens in Sydney’s Roslyn Packer Theatre. Following on from an Off-West End run, a current Off-Broadway engagement, and a UK and Ireland Tour, the Australian and New Zealand Tour of Kevin Murphy and Laurence O’Keefe’s (both Book, Music and Lyrics) musical theatre adaptation of Daniel Waters’ dark and disturbed coming of age movie arrives in Sydney.

While HEATHERS THE MUSICAL premiered Off-Broadway in 2014, with an Australian Premiere in 2015 with Trevor Ashley’s (Director) production, this incarnation uses the 2018 Off-West End updates. While some may remember the plot from the 1988 film, for those unfamiliar, HEATHERS THE MUSICAL centres on 17 year old Veronica Sawyer (Emma Caporaso), and the fall-out of her spur-of-the-moment decision to align herself with the original ‘mean girls’, which consisted of Heather Duke (Amelia Rojas), Heather McNamara (Abigail Sharp), and their leader, the “mythic bitch” Heather Chandler (Calista Nelmes), in an effort to survive high school. Her decision turns out to be more of a horror story than a safe haven as her “teen angst bullshit has a body count” when she falls for the mysterious newcomer Jason “JD” Dean (Conor Beaumont).

For this production, the creatives have gathered a strong cast of relative newcomers from Australia and New Zealand for the high school students, with many making their professional debuts. These are supplemented by a more seasoned cast for the teachers and parents. It also engages a much larger cast with minimal doubling required. These artistic choices make for a truer expression of the underlying story. Director Andy Fickman also gives the characters a different undertone than the previous Australian productions. Emma Caporaso expresses her Veronica as having more of an underlying vulnerability and naiveite about other people’s limits, or lack thereof. Her Veronica is not as intrinsically “fierce”, allowing her physicality to betray her bravado as she tries to desperately to look like she’s as tough as her new besties, which allows for a more honest expression of the crisis of character that many teens grow through. While not explicitly stated, it appears that Conor Beaumont’s Jason Dean has a more layered complexity than just a reclusive outsider as Beaumont presents JD with continuous ticks and nervous movements of his hands, implying that, in addition to the psychological trauma sustained in childhood, the character may be on the autism spectrum. Beaumont ensures that his JD is unflinchingly rigid in his world view of right and wrong and the belief that he needs to protect the only good thing to come into his life, Veronica, from being hurt.

David Shields’ set design utilises the space of the Roslyn Packer Theatre’s proscenium stage with a set that includes a balcony from which the Heathers can lord it over their classmates. The static set anchors the work at Westerberg High School with added elements taking the story to the student’s bedrooms, the 7-11 corner store and the fields behind the school. The costume design reinforces the ‘uniform’ that the Heather’s adopt, with even more uniformity than the source movie to make for a striking visual, particularly when paired with Ben Cracknell’s lighting design. Each Heather has her own colour scheme that also reflects a their character, from the fiery leader, red clad Heather Chandler, the green for envy Heather Duke and the yellow of naiveite for Heather McNamara while Veronica adopts a blue that harbours both a purity and a darkness. Sheilds’ costume design for the ensemble is however where the costuming feels more like a 21st century impression of the 1980’s, from a viewpoint of someone that did not live through the period. This is potentially an effort to make the work more relatable to new young audiences. The demographic on opening night that were dressed up honoring their favourite character and those that were lining up for merchandise and post show stage door signings indicates that it is working.

Kevin Murphy and Laurence O’Keefe’s book, music and lyrics remain punchy and contemporary with enough ‘shock’ elements while honouring Waters’ original dialogue, though some references seemed to sail over the heads of the younger audience. The casting has ensured that the song and dance is universally strong while allowing the performers to present their own interpretations of the works, making this a unique expression and not a pure cookie cutter experience that can happen with popular touring companies.

HEATHERS THE MUSICAL is the perfect blend of nostalgia while still showing that there is a timelessness of the teenage experience. While the clothes and technology may have evolved, there are still cliques and bullying but it is how the individual chooses to respond that is important and beneath the bitchiness and the body count, this is a redemption story and a story of female power.

Australia - Heathers The Musical

Photos: Cameron Grant, Parenthesy

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