REVIEW: RETURN OF THE GODZ Blends Incredible Circus Skills, Endearing Comedy And Ancient and Classical Mythology

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Thursday 27th August 2026, 8pm, Fool’s Paradise, Entertainment Quarter, Moore Park

Head First Acrobats’ latest circus show, RETURN OF THE GODZ pairs barely clad living gods, circus skills and comedy for an evening of awe and absurdity. Following on from a successful West End, London season, Producers Head First Acrobats and Fool’s Paradise Festivals bring their latest work to the Entertainment Quarter as part of Sydney Fringe Festival.

In 2022, Head First Acrobats presented the multi award winning GODZ and in 2026, they take audiences back to Mount Olympus with RETURN OF THE GODZ. Drawing from a mix of ancient and classical mythology, the troupe of 5 well toned Gods play while the Zeus watches over what they do. Thomas Gorham doubles as Hermes, Greek messenger of the gods, and Hades, King of the underworld. Callan Harris embodies Roman god of strength, Hercules. Liam Drummer is Cupid, the classical version of the Greek Eros. Anthony Saltalamacchia is god of wine, Dionysus, and Mat Piva is Apollo, Greek god of music, prophecy and light. With a table initially set for a feast, the five present a wonderful balance of physical comedy as they flirt and tease. Layered on top of the playful banter and boundary pushing is the captivating displays of circus skills, from hand balance, tumbling, juggling, aerial work, and more.

While it would be an easy assumption, based on the marketing material, to expect that RETURN OF THE GODZ may fall within the genre of ‘sexy cabaret circus’, this work pulls back from that to a degree. While the performers have minimal clothing, showing off physiques that would have inspired marble tributes, and there is a degree of homoerotic innuendo, but there is more playfulness than seduction. Even at their ‘most vulnerable’, this work is about the humour rather than seeking to use the human body for the shock and surprise of ‘they went that far’ that other works rely on. Between the displays of athleticism and awe-inspiring skills, the quintet are allowed to lean into a light-hearted slapstick, mime and the occasional bit of audience interaction with a good degree of improvisation. The skills displayed are often similar to other troupes, but it is the personalities of the performers that makes RETURN OF THE GODZ unique and special.

An amusing expression of circus and culture, RETURN OF THE GODZ is an engaging and entertaining evening of live performance that allows audiences to escape from the ‘real world’ for a while. With the venue forming part of the Fool’s Paradise Festival garden with refreshment offerings and space to catch up before or after a show this is a full entertainment experience for those looking for something different to do on a night out.

Return of the Godz | Sydney Fringe

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