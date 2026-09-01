HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING Opens at Hayes Theatre Co

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How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying officially opens tonight at Hayes Theatre Co, bringing one of musical theatre's most enduring comedies of ambition and office politics to the stage. Winner of seven Tony Awards, this razor-sharp musical comedy proves that climbing the corporate ladder can be every bit as entertaining as it is unpredictable.

Award-winning director Cameron Mitchell (Tootsie, Putting It Together) reunites the leading men from his acclaimed production of Catch Me If You Can for How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying. Leading the company is Home and Away alumnus Jake Speer (Kinky Boots, Barefoot in the Park) as the ambitious and resourceful J. Pierrepont Finch, opposite acclaimed stage and screen performer, Simon Burke (WICKED, Moulin Rouge) as the formidable company president, J.B. Biggley. They are joined by Georgia Laga'aia (Dear Evan Hansen) as the devoted Rosemary Pilkington and Lucy Lalor (The Prom) as the glamorous Hedy LaRue.

The executive team is brought to life by an outstanding supporting cast, with Wayne Scott Kermond (Hot Shoe Shuffle) taking on the dual roles of Mr. Twimble and Mr. Womper, Max Macdonald (Tootsie) as Budd Frump, Stacey Thomsett (Rent) as Smitty, Noni McCallum (Beetlejuice) as Miss Jones and Play School alumnus Kaeng Chan (Miss Saigon) as Mr. Bratt. Madeline Pratt (Annie) plays Miss Krumholtz, Taye Grant (Back to the Future) appears as Mr. Overington, and Zachary Webster (Chicago) returns to the Hayes as Mr. Gatch while also serving as Assistant Choreographer. Completing the company are ensemble members Katie Green (Tootsie), Kye Hall (Tootsie), and Kristina McNamara, who returns to the Hayes following her recent acclaimed performance in Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, performing in the ensemble while also taking on the role of Assistant Director.

A satire of big business and all it holds sacred, How to Succeed in Business without Really Trying follows the rise of J. Pierrepont Finch, who uses a quirky instructional guide to climb the corporate ladder from lowly window washer to high-powered executive, tackling such familiar but potent dangers as the aggressively compliant 'company man,' the office party, backstabbing coworkers, caffeine addiction and, of course, true love.

Featuring classic songs including I Believe in You, Brotherhood of Man and The Company Way, this comic gem of a musical features a score by Frank Loesser and book by Abe Burrows, Jack Weinstock and Willie Gilbert. First staged on Broadway in 1961, How to Succeed in Business without Really Trying won the Tony Award for Best Musical and a Pulitzer Prize. Subsequently it has been revived on Broadway, most recently starring Daniel Radcliffe and Tony Award winner John Laroquette. Last seen on Australian stages in 1963, this new production promises to get toes tapping funny bones aching and audiences falling in love all over again with this gloriously irreverent take on ambition, office politics and the pursuit of success.

How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying is a rollicking comic delight of satire and song—a joyful, knowing wink to the ambitious window washer lurking inside us all.

Tickets are on sale now at hayestheatre.com.au.

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