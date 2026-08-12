THE UNFRIEND to Make Australian Premiere at Sydney Theatre Company
Helen Thomson leads a cast including Tim Walter and Alex Lee at the Roslyn Packer Theatre.
This October, The Unfriend, the stage debut of Steven Moffat, acclaimed writer behind British TV mega hits Doctor Who, Sherlock and Douglas is Cancelled makes its Australian premiere at Sydney Theatre Company's Roslyn Packer Theatre.
Helmed by the legendary Simon Phillips (STC's Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead, Priscilla: Queen of the Desert), The Unfriend stars comedic genius and STC audience-favourite Helen Thomson (STC's The Importance of Being Earnest, Colin from Accounts) alongside Ty Arnott, Brooklyn Davies, Huw Higginson, Alex Lee, Tim Walter and Ben Wood.
On a cruise ship, Peter (Tim Walter) and Debbie (Alex Lee) befriend Elsa (Helen Thomson), a sassy and less than sensitive American widow who demands they stay in touch. When Elsa invites herself to stay a few months later, they look her up online and learn that she might have been putting more than mushrooms into the odd casserole, with poisonous results. Now, the couple must race to protect their family whilst avoiding the greatest faux pas of all: being, well, a bit impolite?
The Unfriend plays at Roslyn Packer Theatre from 29 September-31 October 2026.
THE UNFRIEND
By Steven Moffat
Directed by Simon Phillips
With Ty Arnott, Brooklyn Davies, Huw Higginson, Alex Lee, Helen Thomson, Tim Walter and Ben Wood
Director Simon Phillips
Designer Isabel Hudson
Lighting Designer Nick Schlieper
Composer & Sound Designer Sam Cheng
Video Designer Morgan Moroney
Associate Director Kenneth Moraleda
Roslyn Packer Theatre, 22 Hickson Rd, Walsh Bay NSW 2000
Season from 29 September-31 October
Opening night 3 October
Box Office (02) 9250 1777 / sydneytheatre.com.au
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