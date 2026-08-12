THE UNFRIEND to Make Australian Premiere at Sydney Theatre Company

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This October, The Unfriend, the stage debut of Steven Moffat, acclaimed writer behind British TV mega hits Doctor Who, Sherlock and Douglas is Cancelled makes its Australian premiere at Sydney Theatre Company's Roslyn Packer Theatre.

Helmed by the legendary Simon Phillips (STC's Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead, Priscilla: Queen of the Desert), The Unfriend stars comedic genius and STC audience-favourite Helen Thomson (STC's The Importance of Being Earnest, Colin from Accounts) alongside Ty Arnott, Brooklyn Davies, Huw Higginson, Alex Lee, Tim Walter and Ben Wood.

On a cruise ship, Peter (Tim Walter) and Debbie (Alex Lee) befriend Elsa (Helen Thomson), a sassy and less than sensitive American widow who demands they stay in touch. When Elsa invites herself to stay a few months later, they look her up online and learn that she might have been putting more than mushrooms into the odd casserole, with poisonous results. Now, the couple must race to protect their family whilst avoiding the greatest faux pas of all: being, well, a bit impolite?

The Unfriend plays at Roslyn Packer Theatre from 29 September-31 October 2026.

THE UNFRIEND

By Steven Moffat

Directed by Simon Phillips

With Ty Arnott, Brooklyn Davies, Huw Higginson, Alex Lee, Helen Thomson, Tim Walter and Ben Wood

Director Simon Phillips

Designer Isabel Hudson

Lighting Designer Nick Schlieper

Composer & Sound Designer Sam Cheng

Video Designer Morgan Moroney

Associate Director Kenneth Moraleda

Roslyn Packer Theatre, 22 Hickson Rd, Walsh Bay NSW 2000

Season from 29 September-31 October

Opening night 3 October

Box Office (02) 9250 1777 / sydneytheatre.com.au

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