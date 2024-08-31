Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



September 29th 7 pm 2024 Drama Theatre, Sydney Opera House

REVIEW: Kym Vaitiekus shares his thoughts on MAUI

MAUI is bought to the Sydney Opera house by Fresh Movement Collective, a New Zealand street dance troupe founded in 2012. This impressive production includes four of the founding performers. The 30-member ensemble blends chorography from and cultural communities from across the Pacific. The rich and diverse heritage of Aotearoa/New Zealand, Samoa, Fiji, the Cook Islands, and Tonga is celebrated in this awesome night of engaging movement, voices, rap and imagery.

MAUI brings to life the legendary story of the demi-god of Pacific folklore in a vibrant, multi-dimensional performance. The show begins with a tale of migration across the Pacific, with a journey through seven chapters. Each chapter explores a different facet of Māui's character - love, resilience, joy, and power. The performance integrates theatre, spoken word, live music, hip-hop, haka, and capoeira, all enhanced by Harley Campbell’s mesmerizing, animated projections. This blend creates a rich, immersive experience that vividly brings Māui’s epic story to the stage.

As we enter the auditorium, a trio are singing songs of freedom and joy. The loving essence of these Pacific cultures is instantly felt. This passionate and joy for life increases during the following evening’s performance and tis sensibility is the highlight of the night.

This troupe of energetic dancers bring passion and electricity as they combine styles of street dance with contemporary influences reminiscence of Pina Bausch and Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui. Kudos to Choreographers Hadleigh Pouesi and Christopher Ofanoa. This melding of movement is another highlight of the night. What an inventive way to tell an ancient story to an audience of today.

There may not be total finesse in some of the moves that one sees with classically trained dancers, but the execution is perfect in this production and it’s joyous and experienced performers that ooze skill, enthusiasm, talent and panache.

The story chapters are introduced with symbolic video projections, these hypnotizing images give the opportunity for a narration that at times was a little distorted. Although the dance sequences are thoroughly engaging and entertaining, without this voiceover the narrative of MAUI may have been lost.

Jessie Witeri expertly performs a passionate rap/poem that speaks of colonisation and invasion. An important piece that is paramount and an essential sequence of the night albeit it is feeling a little like a lecture than a call for righteousness and unity.

Artistic Director Hadleigh Pouesi states that for the Australian premiere performance of MAUI, coming to the Sydney Opera House is a dream come true. I applaud the value in the recognition of having this work at an iconic venue, with the multiple histories involved, this is an impassioned and valuable choice. From a pure performance viewing, being in a venue that bought us closer to this work would elevate the engagement to another level. The troupe beautifully emanates the loving nature of their cultures, commanding the stage with their powerful energy. Being in a more intimate venue would bring their dancing prowess and exuberant energy closer to our hearts.

This production is intoxicating.

This magnificent ensemble needs to be named and recognized:

Hadleigh Pouesi, Leilani Elliott, Kimberley Evans, Christopher Ofanoa, William Rakena, Falepaini Afu, Veti Afu, Mita Aporo, Angelo Anacan, Nnenna Anibuezi, Byron Faaui, Desney Fritz, Jiordyn Hoeft, Chantelle Huch, Morgan Johnson,Maestro Lemon, Jovi Ngo, Kiahan Simons-Tipau, Tiana Tanielu, Zhan Teiho, Kristian Tia, Bianca Tiatia, Jessie Witeri, Gibson Harris, Daniel Haurua-Clubb, Ellaphon Tauariki

Photography @ Daniel Boud

