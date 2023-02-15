Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

REVIEW: HAIRSPRAY Is Bright, Uplifting and Heartwarming As It Shares Its Message Of Inclusion And Never Giving Up On Your Dreams

HAIRSPRAY

Feb. 15, 2023  
REVIEW: HAIRSPRAY Is Bright, Uplifting and Heartwarming As It Shares Its Message Of Inclusion And Never Giving Up On Your Dreams

Sunday 12th February 2023, 6:30pm, Lyric Theatre

HAIRSPRAY THE MUSICAL is given a Sydney Revival over two decades after Jack O'Brien (Original Director) and Jerry Mitchell's (Original Choreographer) original multi Tony Award, Drama Desk Award and Laurence Olivier Award Winning production opened on Broadway. Marc Shaiman (Music and Lyrics), Scott Wittman (Lyrics) and Mark O'Donnell and Thomas Meehan's (both Book) musical adaptation of John Water's 1988 cult film remains a bold crowd pleaser as it promotes a positive message of inclusion and acceptance that remains just as relevant in the 21st century.

REVIEW: HAIRSPRAY Is Bright, Uplifting and Heartwarming As It Shares Its Message Of Inclusion And Never Giving Up On Your Dreams The title of the show is drawn from the big hairstyles that dominated fashions in 1962 Baltimore Maryland, and more particularly the hairspray that was essential to keeping curls in place and boosting the backcombing and teasing to create beehives, bouffants and flicked up bobs. The protagonist of the piece is Tracy Turnblad, performed by Caitlin Spears on the night reviewed (Carmel Rodrigues is the billed performer), a high school teenager who refuses to let society's prejudice against people of size and people of colour stop her from going after her dreams of dancing on television alongside her newfound African American friends. While Tracy opts to essentially ignore those that judge her on her size, showing that being nice and caring is better than being thin, blonde, bitchy and morally corrupt, the bigger message comes from the work being set in the midst of the Civil Rights Movement. While the 1954 ruling of Brown v. the Board of Education started integration in American schools, Patterson Park High School had been following the trend of other high schools that tried to restrict the learning opportunities of the African American communities by sending their students to "Special Education" classes and detention and it is through being sent to one of these on a "hair don't" violation, that Tracy realises there is something bigger to fight for than her own desire to dance on screen. She realises that her new friends should also get the opportunity to dance on the local popular television show, The Corny Collins Show but the show's producer, Velma Von Tussle (Rhonda Burchmore) is too bigoted and corrupt to allow that to happen without a fight.

REVIEW: HAIRSPRAY Is Bright, Uplifting and Heartwarming As It Shares Its Message Of Inclusion And Never Giving Up On Your Dreams David Rockwell's set design starts with the retro television screen shaped proscenium and extends to set elements that quickly explain the different spaces, from the Turnblad's shag carpeted home to the television studio with overhead lighting and microphones, the Women's prison comprising of segments of bars and Motormouth Maybelle's (Asabi Goodman) record shop that serves as a welcoming safe haven for not only the African American kids but also Tracy, Link (Sean Johnson) and Penny (Mackenzie Dunn). William Ivey Long's costume design opens with an array of the street fashions of the era with pastels dominating the palette for the 'white' ensemble and neutrals and browns for the African American ensemble. Tracy is kept as an 'every girl' so that her role as a spokes-girl for Mr Pinky's Hefty Hideaway and her Miss Teenage Hairspray competition reveal stand out as significant moments. The designs for Tracy's mother Edna (Shane Jacobson) are equally bold statements as the housebound self-conscious mother is encouraged to leave the home and embrace a more public life and reconnect to her dream of designing "queen size" dress patterns. Tracy's father Wilbur's (Todd McKenney) play to her father's career as a joke shop owner and gimmick gadget inventor with a delightful bright playfulness which stands in contrast to Edan's usual cotton housecoat and slippers.

REVIEW: HAIRSPRAY Is Bright, Uplifting and Heartwarming As It Shares Its Message Of Inclusion And Never Giving Up On Your Dreams The whole cast of this production are strong. Caitlin Spears infuses the right balance of sass and confidence while having an optimism and her vocals are strong throughout. As her best friend Penny Pingleton, Mackenzie Dunn ensures that she fully utilises all stage time with expressions of Penny's ditzy devotion to her friend without drawing focus to obviously, content to be Tracy's cheerleader without wanting to be in the spotlight herself. Her commitment to Penny's gum chewing is a wonderful running gag as are her reactions during I Can Hear The Bells.

REVIEW: HAIRSPRAY Is Bright, Uplifting and Heartwarming As It Shares Its Message Of Inclusion And Never Giving Up On Your Dreams Shane Jacobson expresses Edna with an appropriate earnestness, caution and compassion as her efforts are all for her family, protecting and supporting them while she has spent years denying her own ambitions. He infuses a delightful energy that builds as Edna gains more confidence and his interactions with Todd McKenney as Wilbur are brilliantly comic. With this work being more of the women of the musical's story, Wilbur is a smaller role but McKenney makes the most of his stage time and his tribute to Edna, "Timeless To Me" is charming in the jokester's weird way.

REVIEW: HAIRSPRAY Is Bright, Uplifting and Heartwarming As It Shares Its Message Of Inclusion And Never Giving Up On Your Dreams New Yorker Javon King takes on the role of Tracy's new friend Seaweed J. Stubbs, the dancer who teachers her the moves that get her noticed by Corny Collins (Bobby Fox). King gives Seaweed a smooth sass and confidence that ensures that he stands in contrast to Link Larkin (Sean Johnston), the boy that wants to be the next Elvis and is the focus of attention from the white schoolgirls. Ayanda Dladla portrays Seaweed's younger sister Little Inez with a bold confidence that echoes Tracy to a degree. Asabi Goodman presents their mother, record store owner and "Negro Day" television host Motormouth Maybelle. She ensures that Motormouth Maybelle has a gravitas and presence in contrast to Edna but she's willing to share her strength, unlike Velma Von Tussle who only seeks to cut down other women. Goodman presents the musical's 11 o'clock number, "I Know Where I've Been" with poignancy and power ensuring the significance of the sentiment in terms of history and the work still to be done with regards to equality and integration is made clear.

REVIEW: HAIRSPRAY Is Bright, Uplifting and Heartwarming As It Shares Its Message Of Inclusion And Never Giving Up On Your Dreams As the villains of the piece, Rhonda Burchmore and Brianna Bishop revel in the mother/daughter roles of Velma and Amber von Tussle. Bishop captures the essence of every bitchy blonde that has lorded it over school halls in the western world. Burchmore leans into the corrupt and reprehensible character of Velma with a glee to ensure that the judgmental woman's true colours shine through the von Tussle's signature yellow clothes and caked on makeup.

REVIEW: HAIRSPRAY Is Bright, Uplifting and Heartwarming As It Shares Its Message Of Inclusion And Never Giving Up On Your Dreams On the surface, HAIRSPRAY is a bright energetic and uplifting musical with great songs and dance from the 1960's. Beneath the veneer it is so much more as it encourages people to consider that so long as you dare to dream, you may just be able to achieve it and if many people have the same dream and determination to see it happen, progress may happen. It also reinforces that acceptance, individuality, kindness and openness is much better than judgment, prejudice, vilification and deceit.

Hairspray the Musical | Australia (hairspraymusical.com.au

Photos: Jeff Busby



Darlinghurst Theatre Company Announces Program For Sydney WorldPride 2023 Photo
Darlinghurst Theatre Company Announces Program For Sydney WorldPride 2023
Darlinghurst Theatre Company celebrates Sydney WorldPride 2023 with a program that looks beyond the circuit events and dance parties to celebrate and bring joy to all members of the LGBTQIA+ community.     
REVIEW: Gravity & Other Myths Brings Circus Back To Summer at The Sydney Opera House w Photo
REVIEW: Gravity & Other Myths Brings Circus Back To Summer at The Sydney Opera House with THE MIRROR
THE MIRROR intrigues and delights with an evening of circus, contemporary dance and modern music as it ‘reflects’ societies views on what entertains and engages the masses. 
Australias The Ten Tenors Return With a New Show, On Tour in 2023 Photo
Australia's The Ten Tenors Return With a New Show, On Tour in 2023
Australia's own The TEN Tenors will be getting back on the tour bus in 2023 as they bring their Greatest Hits tour to cities and towns across Australia. The Greatest Hits tour will feature the most loved and requested songs the Tenors have performed across their 28 year history and from across multiple genres of music – the best from the world of opera, pop and rock music and so much more.
Bangarra Dance Theatre Announces New Dancers for 2023 Photo
Bangarra Dance Theatre Announces New Dancers for 2023
Bangarra Dance Theatre has announced the appointment of two new dancers who will make their debut with the company in 2023 as well as the welcome return of a Company Dancer.

From This Author - Jade Kops

Jade is an Aviation Safety Training Instructor with a love of Theatre, Cabaret, Musical Theatre, and music and is a committed advocate for the live performing arts industry in Sydney and Australia.... (read more about this author)


REVIEW: Gravity & Other Myths Brings Circus Back To Summer at The Sydney Opera House with THE MIRRORREVIEW: Gravity & Other Myths Brings Circus Back To Summer at The Sydney Opera House with THE MIRROR
February 13, 2023

THE MIRROR intrigues and delights with an evening of circus, contemporary dance and modern music as it ‘reflects’ societies views on what entertains and engages the masses. 
REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On FAULTY TOWERS THE DINING EXPERIENCEREVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On FAULTY TOWERS THE DINING EXPERIENCE
February 8, 2023

FAULTY TOWERS THE DINING EXPERIENCE The best worst meal of your life, divine food, riotous laughs and feel-good fun.
REVIEW: Paul Capsis Is Hilarious As The High Camp Drag Queen of LA CAGE AUX FOLLESREVIEW: Paul Capsis Is Hilarious As The High Camp Drag Queen of LA CAGE AUX FOLLES
February 5, 2023

A celebration of fun and high camp with an underlying message of acceptance and family, LA CAGE AUX FOLLES allows audiences to see Paul Capsis take on one of the most iconic musical theatre drag roles.
REVIEW: Sydney Symphony Orchestra brings the music of HARRY POTTER AND THE DEATHLY HALLOWS – PART 1 to life with a concert and movie combination.REVIEW: Sydney Symphony Orchestra brings the music of HARRY POTTER AND THE DEATHLY HALLOWS – PART 1 to life with a concert and movie combination.
February 5, 2023

Sydney Symphony Orchestra, under the baton of Nicholas Buc, continues its journey into the world of the Harry Potter movies with HARRY POTTER AND THE DEATHLY HALLOWS PART 1 IN CONCERT.
REVIEW: A BROADCAST COUP Considers Acceptable Workplace Relations Through The Lens Of Three Women At Different Stages Of Their CareerREVIEW: A BROADCAST COUP Considers Acceptable Workplace Relations Through The Lens Of Three Women At Different Stages Of Their Career
February 4, 2023

Melanie Tait’s (Playwright) new work, A BROADCAST COUP challenges audiences to speak up rather than sit idly by when they know something isn’t right. 
share