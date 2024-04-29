INK Makes Sydney Premiere in May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ink by James Graham will make its Sydney premiere in May. Performances run 28 May - 29 June 2024.

“I want to tell you a story. And it’s true. That’s what makes it a good f-ing story, right, ‘cause all the best stories are true.”

They called him ‘The Dirty Digger’. In 1969, freshly-landed in London’s Fleet Street, bursting with ambition and an Aussie’s desire to shaft the British establishment, he took ownership of a flagging daily newspaper and turned it into a media phenomenon.

His name was Rupert Murdoch. The paper was The Sun. Together with its maverick editor, Larry Lamb, he was on a mission to give the people what they want – which turned out to be screaming headlines, celebrity gossip and Page Three girls!

Award-winning writer James Graham reveals the inner workings of the tabloid press, as the upstart rag and its staff of underdog reporters engage in a circulation war of attrition with the best-selling newspaper in the world, The Mirror.

It’s a fast and furious, blisteringly funny exposé of how two men changed print media forever.

New Theatre is presenting the Sydney premiere of this acclaimed play, directed by our Artistic Director Louise Fischer, assisted by Spark Sanders Robinson, with a design team including Tom Bannerman (set), Peter Ross (lighting), Aibhlinn Stokes (costumes), Kevin Davidson (sound) and Verica Nikolic (A/V).



This is New Theatre's second production of a James Graham play, following the Australian premiere of The Angry Brigade in 2019. He is one of England's leading writers for stage and screen, often canvassing political themes.



His theatre work has earned numerous accolades on both sides of the Atlantic, including winning Best Comedy for Labour of Love (Olivier Awards 2018, the same year Ink was nominated for Best New Play at the Oliviers and Best Play at the Tonys), and most recently, the 2024 Olivier Award for Best Play for Dear England.



His extensive television work includes Brexit: The Uncivil War, The Crown (episode 3.6,Tywysong Cymru), Quiz and Sherwood.

CREATIVE TEAM

Cast Adrian Adam, Les Asmussen, William Baltyn, Damon Bishop, Simon Bolton, Nick Curnow, Sophie Highmore, Brycen Horne, Jack Elliot Mitchell, Emmanuel Nicolaou, Charlotte Sherston, Mariah Stock, Parker Texilate, Daniel Tompson, Chad Traupman, Jane Wallace, Emily Weare

Director Louise Fischer

Set Designer Tom Bannerman

Lighting Designer Peter Ross

Costume Consultant Aibhlinn Stokes

Sound Designer Kevin Davidson

Audio Visual Designer Verica Nikolic

Assistant Director Spark Sanders Robinson

Stage Manager Rosane McNamara



