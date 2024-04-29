Konstantin Shamray Joins Willoughby Symphony Orchestra For RHAPSODY in July

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Internationally renowned concert pianist Konstantin Shamray will join the Willoughby Symphony Orchestra for, ‘RHAPSODY’ to be held in the Concert Hall, The Concourse, Chatswood on Saturday 27 and Sunday 28 July.

Hear the prize-winning Australian-based, Russian-born pianist perform Sergei Rachmaninov’s brilliant Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini, a glittering showpiece of astounding virtuosity, under the baton of Chief Conductor and Artistic Director Dr Nicholas Milton AM.

Alongside this showstopper, WSO performs Alexander Borodin’s lively Polovtsian Dances from Prince Igor and one of the 20th-century’s most fascinating works, Dmitri Shostakovich’s mighty Fifth Symphony, written amidst the danger and oppression of Stalin’s Russia.

In March this year The Melbourne Conservatorium of Music announced the appointment of Konstantin Shamray to its keyboard performance program describing Shamray as among the most exciting and accomplished pianists in Australia today.

Konstantin Shamray made waves in the Australian and international music scene when he won both Judges’ and People’s Choice prizes at the Sydney International Piano Competition in 2008, performing with the Sydney Symphony under the baton of Nicholas Milton. Since then, he has enjoyed critical acclaim for his performances with orchestras and chamber music groups around the world.

Konstantin has performed under the baton of distinguished conductors including Vladimir Spivakov, Dmitry Liss, Tugan Sokhiev, Nicholas Milton and Alexandr Vedernikov. He completed his PhD studies at the University of Adelaide’s Elder Conservatorium of Music, where he was also Lecturer in Piano.

Program:

BORODIN Prince Igor – Polovtsian Dances

RACHMANINOV Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini Op. 43

SHOSTAKOVICH Symphony no. 5 in D minor Op. 47

VENUE: Concert Hall, The Concourse, 409 Victoria Avenue, Chatswood

DATE & TIME: Saturday 27 July 7pm & Sunday 28 July 2pm

PRICES: Adult $75, Conc $65, Under 35 $35, Child $16.40

BOOKINGS: 02 8075 8111 concourse_boxoffice@centuryvenues.com.au

