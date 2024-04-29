HOW TO BE A LESBIAN Comes to Sydney in June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



How do they shop? Do they have facial hair? What do they eat? And of course – that age old question – how do they have sex?

Felicity Nicol, seasoned Lesbian of 38 years, will be asking these questions and more to help ensure the future of lesbians is stronger than ever! This is the professional development course you wish you had when you were young, dumb and thinking all lesbians must have short hair.

Poetry readings, Sappho séance, instruction manuals and Alan keys – all this and more will be included in this cuntarific contemporary performance!

With guest features from Basjia Almaan, Maddy Gandhi, Cheryn Frost, Hannah Malarski, Sylvia Kinder, and Sheanna Parker Russon, this satirical talk show will showcase a broad spectrum of the lesbian community, from First Nations voices to sex workers, to genderqueer and trans lesbians, reflecting a wide array of ages.

How to be a Lesbian runs from 3 - 4 June 2024 at The Loading Dock Theatre. Tickets are $35.

ABOUT FELICITY NICOL

Felicity Nicol (she/her) is an award-winning performance director, writer and artist. Her work aims to disrupt assumptions in order to espouse empathy and generosity. She is particularly interested in moving past stereotypical representations of communities and uncovering deeper truths. Felicity is an alumna of the NIDA Directors course, grant recipient from Australia Council of the Arts, Create NSW, Accessible Arts, Ian Potter Foundation and a Mike Walsh Fellowship and has worked with prominent artists from around the world including Ontroerend Goed (BEL), Punchdrunk & Gecko Physical Theatre (UK), Illutron (DEN) and Mammalian Diving Reflex (CAN). Felicity has extensive LGBTQIA+ community links and was a Curatorial Associate for Sydney WorldPride.

Play Broadway Games