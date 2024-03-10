REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On & JULIET

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Thursday 7th March 7pm 2024, The Lyric Theatre, Sydney

Wow. Just WOW.

Go buy your ticket now. I’ll be here when you’re done.

The Michael Cassel Group’s Australian production of & JULIET, after a premiere run in Melbourne, explodes onto the stage at the Sydney Lyric Theatre.

Having helmed the London and New York productions, Director Luke Sheppard has brought his expertise and magic to Australia.

This is musical theatre perfection.

Photo @ Daniel Boud

Book Writer David West Read was asked to create a work using the talents of composer Max Martin. Many of Martin's collaborative pop anthems that were made famous by the likes of Britney, Kelly and Katy speak of young love.

Recognising that both Martin and Shakespeare are geniuses in creating incredible works of art that have universal and timeless appeal, Martin has combined these two talents in a work that follows the Shakespearean theme of melodramatic soap operas with its mixed-matched love and comedic antics.

Photo @ Dayna Ransley

We also have narrators in the form of Will himself and his ever-faithful wife Ann, her presence pays tribute to the historical contribution that Anne made to the Bard’s great works. It’s also one of many examples in this work that proclaims the value and worth of woman. Of course it points out that this is evolving and long overdue from a male dominated world.

Martin has cleverly updated the dramatics for current contemporary attitudes. I’ll let you discover the consequences of Juliet surviving Will’s original tragedy, no spoilers here, but this Shakespearian heartfelt farce explores the human souls of our modern world and the choices they make.

While honouring Shakespeare’s literary genre, we have an updated tale that suits audiences of all ages.

Photo @ Dayna Ransley

Having Ann and Will clash and challenge each other over the new narrative brings clever and comic insights into the transformation of classic traditional tales to the present societal domain.

Rob Mills is delightfully cheeky as the young Shakespeare, with an endearing charm, he knows where to land those impertinent smiles.

Amy Lehpamer embodies the determined and playful Anne, in keeping with the female led story, Lehpamer is perfectly cast. Lehpamer and Mills beautifully bounce off each other and engage the audience with an exuberant presence that is energetic and enthusiastic.

Photo @ Dayna Ransley

Lorinda May Merrypor wonderfully portrays a vibrant, curious and determined Juliet. In jukebox musicals, the story races along, but all the dramatic moments in this work are set in reality via Merrypor's superb grasp of her character and her command of the beats this musical treads.

Casey Donovan’s Angelique is grounded and playful. A performer we love to experience. Her duet with Hayden Tee (Lance) is an outstanding gem of the night.

Tee’s commanding Lance has the perfect mix of gravitas, humour and charisma. His performance enthralling, as he masters the chemistry with every character interaction. A consummate performer.

Blake Appelqvist is the ultimate Romeo. His handsome looks and lead singer demeanour create the perfect stage presence for the role. He has that self-centred confidence but with a sweet charm that melts away any arrogance. Appleqvist beautifully balances the many layers that bring this new Romeo to life. Jesse Dutlow (May) and Yashith Fernando (Francois) are outstanding and relative newcomers to the main stage. Their performances are faultless, both engaging and sublime in their roles. A joy to experience.

Photo @ Daniel Boud

The entire ensemble produce magnificent voices, Every number sounds and feels like a finale crescendo.

The set, a combination of the design work of Soutra Gilmour (Scenic) and Andrzej Goulding (Video projection) is clever, contemporary, colourful and effective. In keeping with the 'what’s old is new again', the visuals are a delight with unique colour and styling. There is a reminiscence to the Rent, Hamilton set up through layout and backdrop.

Howard Hudson lighting design is show stopping and is the perfect match to this magnificent production.

I can see this production converting to a concert version, maybe in the trend of Priscilla the Party that’s in London right now. I wouldn’t be surprised if the current producers of & JULIET decided to include ‘dance only’ performances soon.

It’s a magnificent musical, where every number and dramatic moment are thoroughly engaging and highly entertaining.

My feet were constantly telling me to get up and dance.

Now relish that ticket that you already have.

It's the hottest ticket in town.

Photography:

@ Dayna Ransley

@ Dayna Ransley