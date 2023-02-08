Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On FAULTY TOWERS THE DINING EXPERIENCE

Feb. 08, 2023  
Tuesday 8th February 2023, 7:30pm, Utzon Room, Sydney Opera House

The best worst meal of your life, divine food, riotous laughs and feel-good fun.

Interactive Theatre International brings FAULTY TOWERS THE DINING EXPERIENCE to the Opera house for the 11th time. This tribute to the famous John Cleese, Connie Booth TV show has been running in various venues around the world since it's inception in Brisbane in 1997.

This immersive event is at the Sydney Opera House in the Utzon Room, which shows off the glorious Sydney harbour.

The evening begins with drink orders and Basil (Jack Baldwin) seating guests (the audience) at our assigned tables. The mayhem begins as Basil berates and chastises the patrons, prodding them to sit down quickly.

The room has ten elegant tables of ten. The evening consists of a three-course meal that is intertwined with the theatrics of the night.

Between courses there are set scenes that are played out and improvised. During the meals the cast mingle with the tables creating individual and entertaining interactions.

The ensemble is Jack Baldwin (Basil), Monique Lewis -Reynolds (Sybil) and Sean Harrison (Manuel). They have the characters down pat perfectly. The mannerisms, the demeanours, the physicality and their various relationships. Each one triumphs in their respective roles. Their expertise in improvisation, in comic timing and engaging the audience is remarkable.

Throughout the night the cast draw everyone's attention to then perform the various scenes that call on memorable moments from the original series.

Even though they re-enact the classic scenes and use the style of humour that is somewhat slapstick and relies on basic situational antics, their grounded performances bring life and reality to the scenarios at hand. It's as if we are in the ultimate virtual reality machine. We are in the TV show.

I imagine the cast, after having performed many seasons, have honed what works and have finessed their deliveries. But the jewel of the night is that their performances feel so fresh and spontaneous. It's the energy of an opening night.

In between the set scenes when the meals are being enjoyed the cast continue in character as part of the restaurant service. This allows them to have mini scenes and individual shenanigans with each table.

It's the genius of John Cleese combined with the flawless performances that make this a remarkable night. It was nice to relive the comedy of the original series but the performers as so wonderfully in sync that even Fawlty Towers virgins would love the show, and the brilliance of this sense of humour.

The cast were supported by actual wait staff that I assume were supplied by the Sydney Opera House. The catering was divine. The meals delicious. Unfortunately, the Opera House staff need training in delivering customer service.

It seemed like an ordeal for me to find out the ingredients of a dish. To her credit, when Sybil saw I didn't have a plate, in true hostess style she sorted out my meal requirements. How impressive.

All of the cast while delivering superb performances and situational hi-jinks, ensured the meal service was appropriately delivered.

Part of the theatre going experience is being taken on a journey with the audience as one. The beauty of FAULTY TOWERS THE DINNING EXPERIENCE, is that we share a meal with newly acquired friends, while taken on this collective exuberant experience.

The night was filled with many belly laughs as this astounding cast delivered a riotous show that included a superb meal. The performers wonderfully encapsulated their characters and incorporated a genuine care for the audience.

Familiar or not of the original series, this is a sure fire superb night out.

The tickets at the Opera House have sold out but there are two further shows in Sydney CBD, Thursday 27th April and Friday 2nd June at the Castlereagh Boutique Hotel, 169 Castlereagh Street Sydney

Images are from various productions of FAULTY TOWERS THE DINING EXPERIENCE




