REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On CITY OF ANGELS

Tuesday, 27th June 2023, 7:30 pm, Hayes Theatre.

Director/Choreographer Sam Hooper brings Joshua Robson’s production of CITY OF ANGELS to the Hayes theatre.

Aaron Tsindos and Cast

CITY OF ANGELS is a captivating musical that explores the entangled lives of two central characters. In the glamorous and gritty world of 1940s Hollywood, we meet Stine (Glenn Hill), a talented yet conflicted writer. As Stine wrestles with adapting his detective novel into a screenplay, we are transported into the fictional realm of his creation. Here, we encounter the character of Stone (Aaron Tsindos), a tough and cynical private detective who becomes embroiled in a thrilling murder investigation.



As the story unfolds, we navigate between the contrasting worlds of reality and fiction. Stine faces creative challenges and battles with a demanding Hollywood producer who wants to change his story. Meanwhile, Stone grapples with the complexities of the case, encountering a cast of intriguing characters and following a web of clues.



The musical masterfully weaves together these parallel narratives, delving into themes of identity, ambition, and the blurred lines between imagination and reality. With memorable songs, witty dialogue, and a touch of noir, CITY OF ANGELS offers a captivating exploration of storytelling and the price one pays for success in the City of Dreams.

Hooper has assembled a fine cast with voices to die for. Traditionally this musical has a split stage for the two worlds. Hooper has deftly choreographed the cast on the Hayes stage to great effect.

Many of the actors play symbiotic parts in the two worlds. The duo character performances add a depth to the parallel storylines. Hooper enhances this layer by creating clever transitions for these characters.

The direction and choreography are finely tuned and this extensive ensemble execute the moves with ease and finesse. Their passion and enthusiasm shine. The clever devices used to tell Stine’s story (no spoilers) are perfectly executed and on opening night were used to great effect.

Lighting Designer James Wallis has implemented a fine lighting rig. Logically he has chosen warm tones for the reality world and cool tones, emulating black and white, for the film noir universe. This sets off the interwoven and connected journeys beautifully.

Set designer Simon Geer has chosen a functional set using the muted cool tones of the colour spectrum matching the film noir style which leaves the twin universe to be represented by Hooper’s direction and James’ lighting. Venetian blinds that resemble motion picture film stock adorn a stage that presents the orchestra/band in a nightlight club layout. The backdrop displays a stark film studio wall with a centre entrance for prop/set changes. Occasionally the moving furniture made itself heard.

Shannen Alyce Quan, Mia Morrissey

The songs in CITY OF ANGELS range from toe tapping, upbeat tempo numbers to heartfelt ballads. They skilfully convey the characters thoughts, inner desires and conflicts while advancing the plot. The lyrics are cleverly crafted, incorporating witty wordplay and clever rhymes. Musical Directors Abi McCunn and Damon Wade have inspired the superb band with that Hollywood sound. With an expert ear they deftly bring together the sounds of jazz, swing and classical musical theatre while beautifully mixing the levels with the glorious vocals.

Hill and Tsindos deliver engaging and commanding performances as the writer and his muse. Both with powerful and divine voices, they bring wit, chemistry and life to the journeys of Stine and Stone. The stand out songs of the night, You’re/I’m Nothing Without Me/You, are the essence of CITY WITHOUT ANGELS and this duo have nailed it.

CITY OF ANGELS at The Hayes runs 23 June to 23 July 2023

Glenn Hill, Penny McNamee

Photography @ Grant Leslie