Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
COME FROM AWAY
Click Here for More on COME FROM AWAY

REVIEW: COME FROM AWAY Opens At The Theatre Royal For An Encore Sydney Season

COME FROM AWAY

Nov. 10, 2022  
REVIEW: COME FROM AWAY Opens At The Theatre Royal For An Encore Sydney Season

Saturday 5th November 2022, 8pm, Theatre Royal Sydney (Preview)

(BroadwayWorld Sydney's Senior Editor Jade Kops also reviewed the 2019 Melbourne season, June 2021 Sydney Opening Night, and October 2021 Post Sydney Lockdown reopening)

Review: COME FROM AWAY, A Powerful Expression Of The Capacity For Human Kindness Opens In Melbourne (broadwayworld.com)

Review: COME FROM AWAY Finally Sets Down In Sydney To Share The Celebration Of The Best Of The Human Spirit To Come Out Of One Of The 21st Century's Darkest Times (broadwayworld.com)

Review: The Heartwarming Story Of The Depth Of Human Kindness COME FROM AWAY Reopens In Sydney Post Lockdown (broadwayworld.com)

Sydney is treated to an encore season of Irene Sankoff and David Hein's (Book, Music and Lyrics) multi award winning musical COME FROM AWAY as the Australian production opens as the Theatre Royal. Ensuring Sydneysiders are given ample opportunity to experience this heart-warming story of the best of humanity given the 2021 season at the Capitol Theatre was subjected to pandemic induced capacity restrictions, it is a delight to get the opportunity to see this work again and review to cast changes since the last Sydney season.

REVIEW: COME FROM AWAY Opens At The Theatre Royal For An Encore Sydney Season
Australian Cast of COME FROM AWAY (Photo: Jeff Busby)

For this season, 3 performers from the Canadian production and Australian Natalie O'Donnell join the company. Sarah Nairne takes on the role of worried mother Hannah, Kyle Brown takes on New Yorker Bob, and David Silvestri takes on Mayor of Gander, Claude while O'Donnell joins the company as Texan traveller Diane. The quartet fit seamlessly into the existing ensemble while also adding their own subtle signatures to the roles. Nairne presents Hannah with a 'lighter' touch adding a greater vulnerability to the mother desperate to know if her son is safe. Brown has a brilliant comic timing as the cautious New Yorker, ensuring the humour and the sentiment of Bob's recollections of being welcomed into the mayor's home are fully felt. Silvestri lends Mayor Claude and others a greater comic physicality ensuring the visual gags land perfectly. O'Donnell expresses Diane with a increased degree of 'innocence' as the woman that drops her guard and falls for the awkward Englishman.

REVIEW: COME FROM AWAY Opens At The Theatre Royal For An Encore Sydney Season
Phillip Lowe and Natalie O'Donnell as Nick and Diane (Photo: Jeff Busby)

As the company have 'inhabited' these roles for a while, Zoe Gertz, Douglas Hansell, and Emma Powell having been with the company since the original Melbourne season, the performers have settled nicely into the characters and gently 'play' with the roles, ensuring the weight of the words land clearly and comic moments are fully felt. The Newfoundland accents are tempered with just the right adjustment to tempo to ensure that they can be understood to the Australian ear. The performers know just how the humour of the work should land and adjust the pace of the work ever so slightly to allow for the laughs.

REVIEW: COME FROM AWAY Opens At The Theatre Royal For An Encore Sydney Season
Joseph Naim, Natalie O'Donnell, Sarah Nairne and Kaya Byrne (Photos: Jeff Busby)

Having seen the work presented in the smaller theatres of the Comedy Theatre in Melbourne and the Schoenfeld Theatre in New York, the work sits nicely in the more intimate space of the Theatre Royal compared to its previous Sydney engagement at the larger Capitol Theatre so for those that have previously attended the Capitol Theatre season, it is well worth experienced the work in the different venue.

REVIEW: COME FROM AWAY Opens At The Theatre Royal For An Encore Sydney Season
Kat Harrison, Manon Gunderson Briggs, Zoe Gertz, Natalie O'Donnell, Emma Powell and Sarah Nairne (Photo: Jeff Busby)

The work remains a captivating and uplifting piece of theatre. For those that have yet to be welcomed to 'The Rock', make sure you don't miss out on this season. For those that have previously experienced COME FROM AWAY, see it again. There is so much detail in the work that even on the 5th time seeing the live performance, new elements are spotted.

Come From Away - The remarkable true story of the small town that welcomed the world.



Related Stories
COME FROM AWAY is Coming to Gander in July 2023 Photo
COME FROM AWAY is Coming to Gander in July 2023
Come From Away will be performed in its hometown of Gander, Newfoundland next year!
Review: COME FROM AWAY at Fredericia Musicalteater Photo
Review: COME FROM AWAY at Fredericia Musicalteater
'Come from away' er en usædvanligt energisk, hæsblæsende og vidunderlig forestilling, der satte gang i alle følelser hos denne anmelder på Fredericia Musicalteater. 
COME FROM AWAY Plays Final Broadway Performance Today Photo
COME FROM AWAY Plays Final Broadway Performance Today
After 1,670 performances and 25 previews on Broadway, the Tony & Olivier Award-winning smash hit musical COME FROM AWAY will play its final Broadway performance this fall. Find out when the show is closing, how to get tickets & more.
COME FROM AWAY And New Yorkers for Parks Partner on Daffodil Project Photo
COME FROM AWAY And New Yorkers for Parks Partner on Daffodil Project
New Yorkers for Parks and the Tony & Olivier Award-winning musical Come From Away joined forces to honor the lives lost to 9/11 by partnering in support of the 21st Annual Daffodil Project, New York's largest annual volunteer program, which brings together volunteers across New York City to plant daffodils as a living memorial to honor New Yorkers lost to 9/11.

From This Author - Jade Kops

Jade is an Aviation Safety Training Instructor with a love of Theatre, Cabaret, Musical Theatre, and music and is a committed advocate for the live performing arts industry in Sydney and Australia.... (read more about this author)


REVIEW: The Classic Fairytale Is Given A Contemporary Twist In Rogers And Hammerstein's CINDERELLAREVIEW: The Classic Fairytale Is Given A Contemporary Twist In Rogers And Hammerstein's CINDERELLA
November 9, 2022

Following on from its 2013 Broadway premiere, Douglas Carter Beane’s (Book) stage adaptation of Richard Rodgers (Music) and Oscar Hammerstein II’s (Lyrics and book) CINDERELLA waltzes onto the Lyric stage to captivate Sydney audiences of all ages.
REVIEW: Presenting An Insight Into The Late Associate Justice of the Supreme Court Of The United States, Heather Mitchell Shines In RBG: OF MANY, ONEREVIEW: Presenting An Insight Into The Late Associate Justice of the Supreme Court Of The United States, Heather Mitchell Shines In RBG: OF MANY, ONE
November 8, 2022

REVIEW: Presenting An Insight Into The Late Associate Justice of the Supreme Court Of The United States, Heather Mitchell Shines In RBG: OF MANY, ONE
BWW REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On TIDELINE BWW REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On TIDELINE
October 25, 2022

Director Anna Jahjah brings the Australian premiere of TIDELINE to the Chippen Street Theatre stage.
BWW REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On BECKETT'S PRESENTS THEATRE VIGNETTE NO.4: “I'M WITH HER” BWW REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On BECKETT'S PRESENTS THEATRE VIGNETTE NO.4: “I'M WITH HER”
October 24, 2022

BECKETT’S PRESENTS THEATRE VIGNETTE NO.4:“I’M WITH HER”. Wendy Beckett, Jeff Schroeter and Julia Vargiu’s passion for culinary delights and the performing arts abound in their Clubhouse events. These restaurateurs desire to bring you an evening where you experience delicacies for the palette along with the expertise of an actor’s craft. 
BWW REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On THE MOUSETRAPBWW REVIEW: Guest Reviewer Kym Vaitiekus Shares His Thoughts On THE MOUSETRAP
October 11, 2022

Producer John Frost has snared a superb cast to present this touring production of THE MOUSETRAP.