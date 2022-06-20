Powerful And Poignant Play THEM Comes To Riverside

From multiple-award winning playwright Samah Sabawi comes THEM, a compelling tale of survival, friendship, and the things we are willing to do to protect the ones we love.

Developed in consultation with people living in conflict zones and displaced by war, THEM tells the story of one young family as they face the decision whether to flee their war-torn city. Omar, Leila and their young child are counting down the days. Their friends enjoy fantasies of escape and the arrival of Omar's sister brings a real chance to get out - but at what cost?

THEM was first supported by Melbourne Theatre Company's Cybec Electric program before enjoying a sell-out extended season at the famed La Mama Theatre. It was the Winner of the Independent Theatre Award for Best Writing and a Nominee for Best Ensemble, Best Direction and Best Production in the Green Room Awards, and was also shortlisted for the Victorian Premier's Literary Award 2020 (Drama) and Nick Enright Prize for Playwriting.

With unexpected tenderness, laughter, and song, THEM takes audiences into extraordinary circumstances to reveal our shared humanity in the ordinary moments that shape our lives.

THEM

Thursday 28 July and Friday 29 July, 2022

Riverside Theatres - Corner of Church and Market St, Parramatta

Tickets: Adults $39, Concession $37, Groups 8+ $35, School Groups/ Teachers $23. Discounts available for Riverside Theatres' Members. Transaction fee $4.60.

Bookings via https://riversideparramatta.com.au/show/them/ phone at (02) 8839 3399, or Box Office Mon-Fri 9am-5pm, Sat 9:30am - 1pm and one hour prior to performance.

This production contains themes of war which may affect those with experience of conflict. Patrons are advised the work contains adult themes, moderate language, and sudden loud special effects.

Riverside Theatres is a registered COVID Safe venue with the NSW Government. The health and safety of all Riverside patrons and staff is at the forefront of all operations. Vaccination is critical in helping to protect our community from COVID-19 and is an important part of our COVID-safe plan. For this reason, we strongly recommend that all patrons are fully vaccinated from COVID-19. We strongly encourage the wearing of face masks inside our theatres when 1.5m of social distancing is not possible. Please check the conditions of entry and patron safety page prior to attending Riverside Theatres for the most up-to-date information.