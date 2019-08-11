Photo Flash: First Look at Lane Cove Theatre Company's MANAGING CARMEN

Off the field, Brent hides a secret obsession ... a penchant for designer dresses and a preference for stilettos. Brent's alter ego 'Carmen' is about to go public. With millions at stake from endorsement deals, Brent's ruthless manager will do anything to keep his private fetish under wraps.

Following the sell-out successes of Bare and The Female of the Species, Lane Cove Theatre Company continues its hit 2019 season by bringing our greatest playwright's hilarious satire on sport, sex and 'the Australian way' back to the Sydney stage. From 16-31 August at The Performance Space @ St Aidan's in Longueville, Isaac Downey directs Cam Ralph, Angelica Madani, Stephen Dula, Kelsey Hunter and Alex Morgan in the award-winning play that has a whole new - more poignant - significance in this era of marriage equality, gender fluidity and transition.

Isaac says Managing Carmen is a play that leaps off the page with humour and fun, its characters farcical, vain, wise, greedy and devious.

"We've had a ball rehearsing it (excuse the pun!). But to say it's only a comedy would be to diminish its intentions. This play delves into issues of femininity in a predominantly masculine world and the ignorance of its characters. It highlights the social climate around sport and how we deal with the unknown. Expression of oneself is met with distain, ridicule and obstruction. Brett is the game's darling but what if everyone's idol was not whom they wanted him to be?"

Online bookings www.trybooking.com/ZFDE





