Photo Flash: First Look at JEKYLL AND HYDE at The Pavilion Theatre Castle Hill

Castle Hill Players presents The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde. Get a first look in the photos below!

It is Victorian London, 1888. Dr Henry Jekyll, a brilliant and respected scientist - shy and unassuming - is content with his reputation as a moral, upright citizen. Or so it would seem. Frustrated by his dull normalcy and intrigued by the notion of the "dual nature of man", Jekyll secretly creates a formula to unleash his hidden, bestial nature. Edward Hyde is born! The brutish, magnetic Hyde indulges in drink and debauchery while Jekyll's life of propriety continues - until Hyde's passions begin to turn up a body count.

The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr. Hyde features a brilliant cast with Dimitri Armatas in the title roles, Jonathon Burt, Adam Garden, Nicole Harwood, Faith Jessel, Hamish MacDonald, Vanessa Purnama & Robert Snars.

The Pavilion Theatre is located within the Castle Hill Showground, adjacent to the new Metro Hills Showground station. The entrance is at the lights located between Gilbert and Carrington Roads, Castle Hill and the Doran Drive entrance is now open.

Castle Hill Players presents The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Dr. Hyde

By Robert Louis Stevenson adapted by Noah Smith, directed by Paul Sztelma

31st January until 22nd February | Wed, Fri and Sat at 8:15pm: Sun 4:30pm

Pavilion Theatre in the Hills Showground, Doran Drive, Castle Hill

Tickets: $30 ($25 concession) 5 or 6 play subscriptions available.

Bookings: www.paviliontheatre.org.au or 9634 2929





