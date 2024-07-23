Penn & Teller Come to Sydney Opera House For 50th Anniversary World Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Masters of modern magic, Penn & Teller, will embark on their 50th anniversary world tour in January 2025, beginning in Australia with a week of jaw-dropping performances at the Sydney Opera House.

Arguably the world’s most famous magicians, Penn & Teller have performed together since the late 1970s, redefining the genre of magic and carving out their well-deserved status as icons. Celebrating 50 years of magic and mayhem, the anniversary tour will showcase incredible new tricks, and offer Australian audiences a rare opportunity to see the duo perform live.

Consummate performers, Penn & Teller have continually defied expectations – and sometimes physics – over the years with their skewering of traditional magic tricks, crafting clever illusions that capture audiences’ minds and imaginations. With the longest running headline act in Las Vegas, alongside hit TV series such as Penn & Teller: Fool Us, Emmy-winning TV specials and hundreds of appearances on shows such as Colbert, The Simpsons, Friends and even The West Wing, these lifelong friends have astounded and dazzled global audiences for generations with their mix of mind-blowing magic and comedy.

Sydney Opera House Head of Contemporary Performance, Ebony Bott says: “Masters of their craft, Penn & Teller are searingly clever and quite simply the best at what they do. To witness their finely-honed act on the Opera House stage will be unforgettable – much like the duo themselves.”



Penn and Teller say: “Our 50th year of magic will begin in Australia. We had such a blast performing in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane last time, we just had to start the second half of our century Down Under.”



Penn & Teller will appear at the Sydney Opera House from 11 – 18 January 2025, at Arts Centre Melbourne from 21 – 26 January 2025 and Queensland Performing Arts Centre from 29 January to 7 February 2025.

