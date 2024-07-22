PICKLED ﻛﺑﯾس Premieres at Belvoir Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



After a sold out work-in-development season, PICKLED ﻛﺑﯾس, with its story co-created by Najee Tannous, Antony Makhlouf, Hayden Tonazzi, May Yousif, & Francesco Pelli and produced by PYT Fairfield, will premiere at Belvoir St Theatre from 20 August – 8 September 2024.

This compelling new production, tells the story of Sammy and Yousif, two queer Middle Eastern brothers who reunite after their mother's sudden passing. Their sole inheritance—a jar of pickles—sets them on a path to uncover hidden family truths and navigate their cultural and personal identities.

PICKLED ﻛﺑﯾس delves into themes of preservation and authenticity, exploring the balance between cultural traditions and contemporary queerness. Audiences will experience a unique blend of cooking, family dynamics, playfulness, and poignant moments of grief and reconciliation.

Najee Tannou, the concept creator and who also stars in the show, describes it as “It's a dramedy that unravels the truths of two estranged brothers, whose decade-long absence has left them clinging to fragmented memories, as they prepare for their mother's funeral. A poignant reunion that interrogates family, culture, and queerness in a powerfully hilarious and thought-provoking way."

Co-star Antony Makhlouf said, "Pickled reimagines Lebanese Australian culture in new ways charged with the objective of celebrating diverse identities often underrepresented on stage and hidden in the real community.”

Produced by PYT Fairfield, PICKLED ﻛﺑﯾس is part of Belvoir’s 25A initiative, which supports independent and emerging artists. This initiative allows creators to produce and market their show with full box office proceeds and free theatre space, fostering the development of future artistic talents.

PYT Fairfield Director Jacqueline Hornjik said, "PYT Fairfield is uniquely positioned to reflect the diverse and intersectional identities of Western Sydney. For 37 years, we have been dedicated to responding to our community's needs. Now, more than ever, it is crucial to amplify these stories nationally, ensuring our stages authentically represent the 10% of Australia's population residing here."

Combining theatre with the themes of legacy, tradition, and queer identity, PICKLED ﻛﺑﯾس offers a powerful and engaging theatrical experience full of laughter, reflection, and cultural exploration.

