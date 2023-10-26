PEAR-SHAPED Opens In Sydney For Monkey Baa Studio

Monkey Baa Theatre Company and Rogue Projects will present two special staged readings of Pear-Shaped at the ARA Darling Quarter Theatre on Friday 3rd, and Saturday 4th November.

Presented as part of the Monkey Baa Studio Program, the stagings will be the first time the industry and public can experience the play following a week-long intensive development with the creative and performance team.

In Pear-Shaped we meet young designer Frankie, who has the unenviable task of creating a new vision of Alice in Wonderland. The pressure is on to deliver something entirely original, but a surprise visit from their sister will send Frankie tumbling down a rabbit hole of memories they'd rather forget. Adapting elements of Lewis Carroll's classic story, this deliciously dark comedy explores what happens when food, a symbol of love, family, and culture, becomes the enemy.

Led by writer/director Miranda Middleton (Not Today, Voldemort and the Teenage Hogwarts) and co-writer/performer Ziggy Resnick (Albion, Girls in Boys' Cars), the team have been working on deepening the original story which enjoyed its premiere season at Theatre Works in Melbourne earlier this year.

Featuring some original design elements and Oliver Beard's composition and sound design, the staging reunites Ziggy and original castmate Luisa Scrofani (Midnight the Musical, SENSER), with Deborah Galanos (Son of Byblos, Lady Tabouli) playing multiple roles in this new iteration.

Semi-autobiographical in nature, Pear-Shaped is made up of both real and imagined experiences that bring to life one family's experience of disordered eating. It sets out to tell a somewhat ugly story in a theatrically beautiful way, ultimately offering hope and catharsis.

4.5 STARS "Wholly inventive and deliciously absurd... the story feels fresh and lively - the sinews of sisterly tension strung tightly across the blood-thick dual-world battleground, the razor-sharp dialogue cutting to the bone." Arts Hub

PEAR-SHAPED

Dates: 3rd November, 11am. 4th November 7pm.

Cost: Friday Matinee $21. Saturday Performance $28 + Booking Fees

Duration: 75 minutes (no interval)

Ages: 14+ Adult Themes, Mental Health Themes, Some Coarse Language

Venue: ARA Darling Quarter Theatre

Tickets Click Here