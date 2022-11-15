PACT Announces 'Sound Out The Street' Series Of Free Summer Street Activations

PACT Centre for Emerging Artists has announced Sound Out the Street, a new series of free and accessible street activations presented in Erskineville from 23 December 2022 - 30 April 2023. On the last Friday of every month, musicians, artists and performers will fill the streets and shopfronts of Erskineville at sunset with surprising pop-up performances, live music and dance. The program culminates in a vibrant three-day event presented from 28 - 30 April 2023.

The inaugural Sound Out the Street event will be held on Friday 23 December 2022, celebrating the end of the year with highlight performances and installations by West African dancer and choreographer Lucky Lartey, young Western Sydney dance group Pioneers, and a sound installation by multidisciplinary arts group Famili who descend from Pasifika, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities, as well as a live broadcast by Koori Radio, Sydney's only First Nations radio station.

Friday 27 January 2023, includes highlight contributions from four-time Archibald Prize finalist Blak Douglas (Dhungatti), multidisciplinary artist and singer Nadeena Dixon (Wiradjuri, Yuin, Gadigal) and journalist, documentary maker, sound artist, write and broadcaster Daniel Browning (Bundjalung, Kullilli).

The program has been curated by Sēini 'SistaNative' Taumoepeau, an orator and songwoman of the Mōana, and creative producer Sam Watson Wood. The full program, including the final three-day event, will be announced in January 2023.

Justine Shih Pearson, PACT Executive Director, said: "Sound Out the Street is about reclaiming the street and reconnecting with neighbourhood through art. The street is an expression of community, where we share unique stories, sounds and experiences. We encourage everyone to come along and be part of making the street a temporary stage full of unexpected encounters and stay on into the evening to explore Erskineville."