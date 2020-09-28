Over a Quarter of Opera Australia Orchestra Musicians Lose Jobs to Redundancies

There have also been cuts in the lighting and manufacturing departments, as well as the chorus and administration.

Over a quarter of musicians in Opera Australia's orchestra have lost their jobs due to redundancies, The Sydney Morning Herald reports.

Sixteen players were informed of redundancy on Friday by the company's artistic director Lyndon Terracini. There have also been cuts in the lighting and manufacturing departments, as well as the chorus and administration.

"Effectively there will be no full-time lighting technicians in the future, from what we can tell," Paul Davies, director of MEAA Musicians said.

"These are incredibly difficult times and we are very aware the decisions we have had to make have devastating consequences for many of our employees," a spokesperson said. "However, it's essential that we streamline the company in order to ensure its survival and therefore secure the jobs of countless artists and artisans for future years."

