Out West Piano Fest Returns To Bathurst This October

Following last year’s sell-out inaugural event, Out West Piano Fest returns to Bathurst to celebrate an incredible weekend of food and wine, music and art from Friday 27th October to Sunday 29th October.

Held in the glorious regional setting of Blackdown Farm, just five minutes from the town centre of Bathurst NSW, the sounds of piano will ring out over the landscape, with a program that is inspired by place, by culinary delights, and by collaborative passion for sharing the delight that music can achieve.

Steeped in pastoral heritage, art and culture, Blackdown Farm was once home to the Australian artist Tim Storrier. The extensive gardens in full spring bloom will provide a stunning backdrop to sumptuous food and wine events. The providores of the central west will feature in a suite of gastronomic experiences over the weekend.

An inspirational weekend, Out West Piano Fest will celebrate the piano and four superb pianists, Andrey Gugnin, Tamara Anna Cislowska, Yanghee Kim and Clemens Leske, who will move and excite, enlighten and entertain audiences.

International pianist, Andrey Gugnin, has curated imaginative and stimulating programs, five concerts over the weekend that will envelop the three day event in a perfect package for all ages.

Festivities will begin on Friday 27th October, with a warm country welcome with dinner at sunset in the Olive Grove followed by the first concert, Music From the New World, exploring the infectious rhythms from Latin America, jazz inspired sounds from the USA and the mastery of one of Australia’s prolific composers.

The second day will feature an exquisite meal with wines between two magnificent concerts, Eastern Express and History of Love. Eastern Express will explore the vast expanse of culture and rich tapestry of central Europe, while History of Love rejoices love and heightened romantic emotions as expressed through rich musical forms.

Out West Piano Fest will conclude with a bang with two fanciful concerts, Once upon a time… and Carnival, and a decadent farewell lunch in between. Once upon a time… will capture the audience’s imagination as fairy tale music cascades over the festival, featuring music by Pyotr Tchaikovsky, Mikhail Pletnev and Nikolay Medtner. The weekend will culminate with Carnival, a combination of a buoyant festive atmosphere, intertwined with timeless melody and masterful playing.