ON VIEW: PANORAMIC SUITE, SUE HEALEY Will Be Presented By Performance Space in June

Performance Space, in association with Freespace, West Kowloon Cultural District, Aichi Prefectural Art Theatre, Yokohama Red Brick Warehouse No.1 and with the support of the City of Sydney, is proud to present the Australian Premiere of Sue Healey's stunning video and live dance installation On View: Panoramic Suite at Sydney Town Hall. The 2021 recipient of the Australia Council Award for Dance, Healey created this ambitious new body of work over eight years in collaboration with artists from Hong Kong, Japan and Australia.

Appearing for two days only-Monday 28th and Tuesday 29th June at the Sydney Town Hall-you can experience On View: Panoramic Suite as a captivating multi-screen video installation during each day. Then, each evening, the installation is activated by transformative and poetic live dance performance.

On View: Panoramic Suite is an ambitious evolution of Sue Healey's ongoing On View project: a series of cinematic and live portraits of diverse dance artists, initiated in 2014. On View: Panoramic Suite involves over 27 artists from three different countries - Australia, Hong Kong and Japan. These precise, meditative studies of dancers aged 28-106 create a panoramic vision of these extraordinary individuals who traverse a breathtaking range of cultures, dance styles and geographies. The result is a moving reflection on the nuances of the dancing body and its cultural landscape.

On View: Panoramic Suite is a work that challenges the way we view a dancer's presence, gaze, gesture, movement, force and rhythm, revealing how the dancer presents both tangible and intangible qualities. Shot across stunning locations throughout Asia, and with remarkable performances from each dancer, Healey's eight years of work culminates in a stunning 2-day-only installation in Sydney's majestic Town Hall.

Healey's previous work has been reviewed as "Exceptional. 5 Stars." by Jill Sykes, Sydney Morning Herald, July 2015 and was described by ART AND AUSTRALIA as "Hauntingly beautiful...Healey's video portraits escape easy definition, blurring distinctions between art, documentary, biography, and performance."

Sue Healey is a multi award-winning, Sydney-based choreographer, filmmaker and installation artist. Internationally renowned, she has toured her work throughout Australia, New Zealand, USA, UK, Japan and Hong Kong and is particularly known for her skillful and groundbreaking fusion of dance and film. Her work draws its inspiration from dance as a transformative and poetic language, yet transcends the boundaries of the form, revealing the universality of movement.

On View: Panoramic Suite was originally commissioned as a live performance and video work featuring dancers from each country, premiering in Japan in February 2020 and planned to tour to Hong Kong and Australia. Following the pandemic and ensuing border closures, Healey has worked with the presenting partners to adapt this work into a large-scale video installation, activated by local performers in each city it tours to. A prime example of artists' resilience and ingenuity as they adapt to our post-pandemic world, On View: Panoramic Suite will tour to West Kowloon Cultural District in Hong Kong in December this year. On View: Panoramic Suite is the latest in a long series of collaborations between Healey and Performance Space. This commission also continues Performance Space's strong history of collaboration with Asia Pacific organisations and artists, which continues to thrive despite the challenges of the pandemic.

The evening performances will include five celebrated Sydney dance artists: Martin del Amo, Raghav Handa, Nanette Hassall, Eileen Kramer and Nalina Wait.

The video installation features 27 artists from three countries.

From Japan: Naoko Shirakawa, Kenta Kojiri, Ema Yuasa, Nobuyoshi Asai, Saori Hala

From Hong Kong: Abby Chan, Hugh Cho, Mui Cheuk-yin, Yuh Egami, Joseph Lee, Jennifer Mok, Ivy Tsui, Qiao Yang, Yang Yun Tao, Daniel Yeung

From Australia: Dame Lucette Aldous, Martin del Amo, James Batchelor, Elizabeth Cameron Dalman, Shona Erskine, Benjamin Hancock, Raghav Handa, Nanette Hassall, Eileen Kramer, Elma Kris, Shirley McKechnie, Nalina Wait

A collaboration with Australian artist Jane Theau extends the materiality of this work into a new dimension-life-size thread sculptures of some of the dancers become another palette of sensory investigation.

Ticket Link: https://performancespace.com.au/programs/current-programs/on-view-panoramic-suite-sue-healey/