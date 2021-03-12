Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

NORDIC NOIR Returns to Sydney

The production reflects our COVID times and develops in very surprising ways.

Mar. 12, 2021  

Get set for an entertaining, mind-bending double bill in a cabaret setting, when Endangered Productions brings back its pre-lockdown hit NORDIC NOIR... for a whole new Sydney audience!

Despite the challenges of COVID, Nordic Noir played to sell-out houses in December 2020. Audiences laughed and gasped at the unexpected twists in Virus - a Fugue. Equally popular were the beautiful musical excerpts from Grieg's Peer Gynt - subtitled "Tall Tales & Trolls"!

Sydney audiences who missed this production now have a chance to see this quite extraordinary theatrical experience - and at convenient and heritage-listed inner-city venue: the majestic Australian Hall, courtesy of the Metropolitan Local Aboriginal Lands Council.

First up is a selection of Grieg's glorious music written for Peer Gynt - Ibsen's iconic play about identity, narcissism and delusion - performed by some of Sydney's most talented chamber musicians, dancers and singers. Much-loved excerpts include "The Hall of the Mountain King","Arabian Dance", "Morning" and "Solveig's Song".

After interval is the new one-act play Virus - a Fugue, by contemporary Norwegian playwright Fredrik Brattberg. It makes merry with the principles of fugal composition as normally heard in music - interweaving rich, multilayered themes that follow and echo.
The play is accompanied by a newly composed score based on Bach's "Little" Fugue in G minor.

It also reflects our COVID times and develops in very surprising ways, according to director Christine Logan.

Other well-known Sydney creatives behind Nordic Noir include musical director Peter Alexander, designer Karen Lambert, dramaturg May-Brit Akerholt and choreographer Ruth Brent. Plus a cast of more than 15 actors, singers, dancers... and puppeteers!

NORDIC NOIR plays at Australian Hall 150-152 Elizabeth Street Sydney on Thurs 25, Fri 26, Sat 27 March at 7pm; plus Sat 27 and Sun 28 March at 2pm

Tickets: Adults $30 | Seniors $25 | Pensioners, Students, Unemployed $20
Bookings: www.trybooking.com/BPEAC


