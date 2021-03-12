NORDIC NOIR Returns to Sydney

Get set for an entertaining, mind-bending double bill in a cabaret setting, when Endangered Productions brings back its pre-lockdown hit NORDIC NOIR... for a whole new Sydney audience!



Despite the challenges of COVID, Nordic Noir played to sell-out houses in December 2020. Audiences laughed and gasped at the unexpected twists in Virus - a Fugue. Equally popular were the beautiful musical excerpts from Grieg's Peer Gynt - subtitled "Tall Tales & Trolls"!

Sydney audiences who missed this production now have a chance to see this quite extraordinary theatrical experience - and at convenient and heritage-listed inner-city venue: the majestic Australian Hall, courtesy of the Metropolitan Local Aboriginal Lands Council.



First up is a selection of Grieg's glorious music written for Peer Gynt - Ibsen's iconic play about identity, narcissism and delusion - performed by some of Sydney's most talented chamber musicians, dancers and singers. Much-loved excerpts include "The Hall of the Mountain King","Arabian Dance", "Morning" and "Solveig's Song".



After interval is the new one-act play Virus - a Fugue, by contemporary Norwegian playwright Fredrik Brattberg. It makes merry with the principles of fugal composition as normally heard in music - interweaving rich, multilayered themes that follow and echo.

The play is accompanied by a newly composed score based on Bach's "Little" Fugue in G minor.



It also reflects our COVID times and develops in very surprising ways, according to director Christine Logan.



Other well-known Sydney creatives behind Nordic Noir include musical director Peter Alexander, designer Karen Lambert, dramaturg May-Brit Akerholt and choreographer Ruth Brent. Plus a cast of more than 15 actors, singers, dancers... and puppeteers!



NORDIC NOIR plays at Australian Hall 150-152 Elizabeth Street Sydney on Thurs 25, Fri 26, Sat 27 March at 7pm; plus Sat 27 and Sun 28 March at 2pm

Tickets: Adults $30 | Seniors $25 | Pensioners, Students, Unemployed $20

Bookings: www.trybooking.com/BPEAC